Rachel Bucchino

Stimulus Check,

If a fourth stimulus payment or recurring direct checks passes, it’s likely that it would be approved by budget reconciliation, a legislative procedure that doesn’t require a single Republican vote.

Stimulus Payment Update: Will There Be a Fourth Stimulus Check?

Just last week, a group of House Democrats revived a party push for President Joe Biden to pass a massive relief measure that would send recurring stimulus payments to eligible Americans until the end of the pandemic.

Seven Democrats, all of which are members of the House Ways and Means Committee, wrote to Biden, urging him to implement “recurring direct payments tied to economic conditions,” since direct relief is one of the “most effective” forms of federal aid available.

The lawmakers continued, “The pandemic has served as a stark reminder that families and workers need certainty in a crisis. They deserve to know they can put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads. They should not be at the mercy of constantly shifting legislative timelines and ad hoc solutions.”

The Democrats who wrote to Biden include Reps. Jimmy Gomez (Calif.), Gwen Moore (Wis.), Earl Blumenauer (Ore.) and Judy Chu (Calif.).

A number of congressional Democrats have also written to the president in the past over providing Americans with a fourth stimulus check or recurring payments, bringing the total number of Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill fighting for additional direct relief to nearly 80.

So, the idea of another direct payment in the future might not be “ dead ,” yet.

Democrats contend that millions of Americans need more federal relief, as many individuals remain unemployed or unable to pay for essentials, like food and rent, due to decreased wages or cut hours.

Many polls have also indicated that voters generally support additional aid from the government. For example, a poll from Data for Progress found that 65 percent of voters, including 54 percent of Republicans, back a $2,000 recurring payment for every eligible American until the end of the pandemic. A petition has also been launched on Change.org , calling for $2,000 monthly checks that has over 2.2 million signatures.

Although several Democrats have called on Biden to consider implementing the measure, lawmakers behind the effort have provided little information on the specifics of it, like how large the payments should be and who would qualify.

The push is also likely a nonstarter, as moderate Democrats have expressed little interest in the provision and as congressional Republicans balk at offering Americans more direct aid. GOP lawmakers cite the labor shortages across the country that’s left businesses scrambling for people to work. Republicans argue that the stimulus money has disincentivized people from returning back to the labor market.

If a fourth stimulus payment or recurring direct checks passes, it’s likely that it would be approved by budget reconciliation, a legislative procedure that doesn’t require a single Republican vote. But even in that instance, the entire Democratic caucus in the Senate would have to unite in support of the measure, which will be an uphill battle as lawmakers like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a centrist, are pushing for bipartisan support on any future bill that’s part of Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.

But Biden hasn’t even indicated whether he would support a fourth stimulus payment or recurring checks.

Earlier this month, however, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked whether Americans will see additional direct relief in any future legislation and she replied, “We'll see what members of Congress propose, but those are not free.”

That comment appears to leave it up to Congress to consider the measure.

Rachel Bucchino is a reporter at the National Interest. Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, U.S. News & World Report and The Hill.