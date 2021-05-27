Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

$61.6M in federal funding announced for flood risk reduction projects

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fjdGk_0aDsztzu00

Governor Edwards announced on Thursday $61.6 million in federal funding for 16 flood risk reduction projects throughout the state as part of the Watershed Projects Grant Program: Local and Regional: Round 1.

The Round 1 funding opportunity is part of the state's Action Plan to spend $1.2 billion in federal Community Development Block Grant Mitigation funds.

"Last week, heavy rains once again inundated flood-weary communities throughout Louisiana, underscoring our state's increasing flood risk and urgent need for better flood risk reduction. Today, I'm heartened to announce relief is on the way," Gov. Edwards said. "Through the Louisiana Watershed Initiative, we are working to fight flooding on a large scale with immediate and long-term solutions. These projects move us in the right direction."

Today's funding announcement follows the state's March award of $163 million for 15 projects and programs designed to address similar mitigation needs throughout the state. Combined, the awards total $224 million awarded to 31 flood mitigation projects throughout Louisiana since the state received $1.2 billion in federal mitigation funding in September.

This summer, regional steering committees will make project recommendations for the remaining $40 million in Round 1 funding.
In addition, the state has directed more than $100 million to buyout and elevation programs and an early launch of Round 2 as part of a Design Support Pilot. The buyouts and elevations will occur in flood-prone areas of Lake Charles, Denham Springs, Washington Parish, West Monroe and Scott as part of the LWI nonstructural program. The Design Support Pilot will capitalize on opportunities associated with applications submitted to Round 1, where capacity or technical difficulties created hardship, and where investment in design support can enhance local project effectiveness.

With these announcements, LWI project awards will total more than $450 million within the first year after the state received federal mitigation funding.

Members of the five state agencies represented on the Council on Watershed Management scored the Round 1 projects through a competitive process based on evaluation and scoring criteria and program policies and procedures. The awarded projects align with the long-term resilience objectives of LWI and the state's $1.2 billion CDBG-MIT Action Plan.

Future rounds of the Watershed Projects Grant Program will benefit from predictive watershed modeling tools in development and enhanced data collection capabilities, as part of the Watershed Monitoring, Mapping and Modeling Program, as well as regional watershed-based floodplain management planning, as part of the Regional Capacity Building Program.

The 16 awarded projects and requested funding amounts are as follows:

$10 million for Chatlin Lake Canal backwater overflow relief structure in Rapides Parish
$8.5 million for Bayou Duplantier floodplain acquisition in East Baton Rouge Parish
$5.7 million for Ward Creek floodplain acquisition in East Baton Rouge Parish
$5.36 million for Ockley Basin storage project in Caddo Parish
$5.3 million for Huffman Creek pump station and outfall improvements in Rapides Parish
$4.7 million for Coulee Mine East detention project in Lafayette Parish
$4.7 million for Cypress Bayou green infrastructure in East Baton Rouge Parish
$3.3 million for Dellwood drainage pump station hardening in St. Tammany Parish
$2.9 million for Church Point detention and flood proofing in Acadia Parish
$2.85 million for East Slidell ring levee in St. Tammany Parish
$1.9 million for emergency backup pumps for pump stations in Lafourche Parish
$1.9 million for Horseshoe Canal hardening project in Rapides Parish
$1.8 million for Lee Street drainage pump station hardening in St. Tammany Parish
$1.25 million for Bonadona-Cataldo subdivision drainage pump improvements in Ascension Parish
$749,000 for Coushatta Casino Resort wastewater treatment plant floodwall in Allen Parish
$659,500 for Maringouin drainage improvements in Iberville Parish

For more information about the Round 1 projects, click here. For more information about LWI, visit the website or email watershed@la.gov.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

KATC News

KATC News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Mitigation#Green Infrastructure#Federal Funding#State Funding#Risk Reduction#Grant Funding#Infrastructure Plan#Round 1#The Design Support Pilot#Cdbg Mit Action Plan#Rapides Parish#Bayou Duplantier#East Baton Rouge Parish#Ockley Basin#Coulee Mine East#St Tammany Parish#Church Point#Acadia Parish#Lafourche Parish#Horseshoe Canal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Maryland StateWTOP

Maryland plans to bolster flood defenses with new federal funding

Earlier this week, the Biden administration announced it would double funding for state projects that would help prepare for weather-related natural disasters. Maryland hopes the additional resources can combat flooding across the state. The $1 billion in spending through the Federal Emergency Management Agency would funnel through the Building Resilient...
Albemarle County, VAcbs19news

Grant funding for dam safety, flood protection projects

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Grant funding to support dam safety and flood protection activities has been announced. According to a release from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, there are two dams in Albemarle County that will be impacted by this funding. Virginia is awarding $726,000 to support...
Louisiana Statetribuneledgernews.com

Louisiana divvies up $60 million in funding for shovel-ready flood relief projects

May 28—Louisiana divvied up more than $60 million in funding Thursday for shovel-ready flood control projects as part of the state's $1.2 billion Watershed Initiative. East Baton Rouge Parish received roughly $14 million of that funding to purchase floodplains along Bayou Duplantier and Ward Creek, preventing future development there that could worsen flooding. It also received $4.69 million to build "green infrastructure" along Cypress Bayou.
Baton Rouge, LABaton Rouge Business Report

Baton Rouge secures funding for two flood control projects

East Baton Rouge Parish today secured roughly $14 million in funding for flood control projects through the Louisiana Watershed Initiative, a state-run flood mitigation program funded with $1.2 billion in federal money. The Bayou Duplantier ($8.5 million) and Ward Creek ($5.7 million) floodplain projects were selected from five projects the...
PoliticsDaily Iberian

Edwards announces $61.6M in flood mitigation grants

(The Center Square) – Louisiana will spend $61.6 million in federal money on 16 flood risk reduction projects throughout the state, Gov. John Bel Edwards' office announced. The projects are part of officials’ plans to spend a $1.2 billion grant the state received in September. “Last week, heavy rains once...
PoliticsRadio Iowa

Five historic preservation projects win federal funding

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has approved federal grant money for five historic sites across the state. Department spokesman, Jeff Morgan, says Winneshiek County is receiving $125,000 to renovate the courthouse in Decorah. “It’s one of few remaining American Renaissance Beaux Arts-style rural courthouses in the state with its...
Church Point, LAEunice News

Church Point flood mitigation project funded

Gov. Edwards announces $61.6M for 16 watershed projects to reduce flood risk. A $2.9 million project at Church Point to construct two detention ponds is among 16 announced by Gov. John Bel Edwards. The projects totaling $61.6 million are part of the Watershed Projects Grant Program: Local and Regional – Round 1 and are part of a plan to spend $1.2 billion in federal Community Development Block Grant Mitigation funds. The Church Point project is located at ”Low Bottom”…
Politicsprincegeorgecountyva.gov

McEachin Announces Community Project Funding Requests for Central Virginia Priorities

McEachin Announces Community Project Funding Requests for Central Virginia Priorities. McEachin Announces Community Project Funding Requests for Central Virginia Priorities. WASHINGTON– Today, Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced the Community Project Funding (CPF) requests that he submitted to the Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) Appropriations process for local priorities in Central Virginia.
Politicswsipfm.com

Gov. Beshear Announces Approval of Funding for Floyd Co Highway Project

Funding to finish a Floyd Co highway project is finally coming through. Governor Andy Beshear announced yesterday at Floyd Central High School that 34-million dollars had been approved for completing the Kentucky 680 project that started in 1991. The road will connect Highway 80 to U.S. 23 to cut drive time between Hazard and Pikeville. The project is set to resume this summer.
Politicsabc23.com

Pa Federal Funding

Under the American Rescue Act, Pennsylvania is set to receive $7.3 billion in pandemic relief funding and another $6.2 billion to local governments. Today Auditor General Timothy DeFoor called on the state legislature to put more safeguards in place to make sure that these dollars are going to the right places.
Kentucky Statewkyufm.org

Beshear Announces Water, Flood Control Funding For Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky’s water problems are well documented, but for Pike County, some help may be on the way. The county’s two Appalachian Regional Commission applications for water system improvements and flood prevention infrastructure have officially been recommended for federal funding by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who announced his support for the projects during a tour of the county on Monday.
Politicssrcity.org

$33.9M in Federal Funding Allocated to City for Rebuilding & Resiliency

A total of $33.9M in Federal funding was recently allocated to the City of Santa Rosa to support the unmet needs for rebuilding infrastructure damaged during the 2017 wildfires as well as to make infrastructure improvements to protect lives, homes, and businesses from future disasters. The funds come from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery Infrastructure and Mitigation programs.
Austin, TXPosted by
KVUE

2 Project Connect routes recommended for federal funding

AUSTIN, Texas — Two of the bus rapid transit routes Austin voters approved in November as part of Project Connect could be half paid for with federal funds. The Expo Center and Pleasant Valley rapid bus routes would each get $17.81 and $18.28 million, respectively, which covers 50% of the expected costs, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced last week.
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Over $70 million in state funds coming to region for flood projects

VICTORIA, Texas-Several area counties received millions of dollars from the Texas General Land Office for flood control projects Friday. More than $16 million will go to Calhoun County and the city of Seadrift. $23.5 million going to DeWitt County and the cities of Cuero, Yoakum and Yorktown. Lavaca County and the cities of Hallettsville and Moulton, getting $14 million. $10.4 million is heading to areas of Jackson County and the cities of Ganado and La Ward. Goliad, getting $9.3 million.