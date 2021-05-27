Cancel
Clay County, MO

Clay County rescinds state of emergency order

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
 7 days ago
Clay County rescinded a state of emergency order that had been in effect since last March , citing recent recommendations from the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The order went into effect last March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and was updated throughout the year.

The first order allowed no more than 10 people to gather in public and closed restaurants, bars, movie theaters and other places.

"The decision to rescind this resolution was made with regards to the positive improvements seen in local case data, however county leadership has stressed that efforts to protect the community are not ending," the county said in a press release.

The county is now encouraging residents to continue to be vaccinated. In Clay County, only 33% of people are fully vaccinated.

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

