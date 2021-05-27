Cancel
Texas State

Apartment Complex in Mission, Texas, Used for Human Smuggling

By TBB Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents apprehended 27 migrants at two locations being used for human smuggling. Yesterday morning, RGV agents received information regarding an apartment complex in Mission, Texas, being used for human smuggling. Agents requested the assistance of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation. A thorough search of the property led to the apprehension of 22 migrants, to include three unaccompanied children, being harbored in various apartment units within the complex. The migrants were determined to be Mexican nationals illegally present in the United States.

