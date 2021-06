DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sustainable Footwear Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global sustainable footwear market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The growing emphasis and advancements in sustainability across the globe are majorly driving the demand for sustainable footwear. Additionally, strict environmental regulation is also fostering the growth of the sustainable footwear market. Furthermore, non-government organizations such as PETA are working to decrease animal cruelty during the manufacturing of apparel and footwear by increasing awareness among the people.