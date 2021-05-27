1 Glyndale Court
Welcome to this beauty in Glyndon. This end unit townhome features a large fenced yard and two assigned parking spaces. The home shows pride of ownership throughout the home in its many upgrades. There is a new Roof (2016), new windows (2017), and all new laminate flooring on main level (2021) and new carpeting on upper and lower level (2021). There were customs blinds installed for each window and home was freshly painted. Kitchen is spacious enough to include a table and received new Granite countertops and new sink. Upper level has 3 spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans and large closets, walk-in for Primary bedroom. The lower level has a large Family room with slider to outside fenced area. Waterproofing system is transferrable to new Buyer too. Laundry area has lots of room for storage options. The home is located in a walkable area and nearby Main Street Glyndon. This won't last long!www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com