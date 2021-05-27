Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

1 Glyndale Court

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to this beauty in Glyndon. This end unit townhome features a large fenced yard and two assigned parking spaces. The home shows pride of ownership throughout the home in its many upgrades. There is a new Roof (2016), new windows (2017), and all new laminate flooring on main level (2021) and new carpeting on upper and lower level (2021). There were customs blinds installed for each window and home was freshly painted. Kitchen is spacious enough to include a table and received new Granite countertops and new sink. Upper level has 3 spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans and large closets, walk-in for Primary bedroom. The lower level has a large Family room with slider to outside fenced area. Waterproofing system is transferrable to new Buyer too. Laundry area has lots of room for storage options. The home is located in a walkable area and nearby Main Street Glyndon. This won't last long!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Room#Windows#Closets#Street Parking#Glyndale Court#Buyer#Walk In#Primary Bedroom#Customs Blinds#Laundry Area#Upper Level#Unit#Home#Kitchen#Ceiling Fans#Ownership#Waterproofing System#Description#Storage Options#Slider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Brookfield Court

3.03 +- acre finished Industrial lot located in Wormald Industrial Park. Site improvements include water, sewer, and entrance. Fantastic location on the cusp of the residential and business growth corridor in Frederick. Surrounded by amenities, with direct access from MD Rt 15 and superior access to Interstates 270 & 70. Offered at $1,200,000.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

11415 Isaac Court

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION AVAILABLE NOW! JOIN THE NEW ROSEWOOD VILLAGE COMMUNITY TODAY! This Gorgeous End-Unit Villa features a 1st Floor Owner's Suite with Tray Ceilings and a spacious 2nd Floor Loft! Gas Fireplace, Recessed Lighting, and Luxury Vinyl Flooring throughout. Stunning Kitchen Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, White Quartz Counter Tops and Pretty Willow Cabinets! Gleaming Wood Stairway with Decorative Railings to Surround.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

14665 Fox Glove Court

OPEN Saturday, May 29, 2021...2-4 PM...Pristine Jewel...quiet street...backs to trees....beautiful floor plan with a walk out basement and a brand new full shower bath...lots of wonderful upgrades to include new kitchen cabinets, new flooring, new roof in 2019, more (please see downloaded list of the upgrades)...freshly painted throughout with brand new light grey carpet...Super Home Warranty offered to new buyers...see also floor plan...3rd assigned parking space may be available for rent...
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

2889 NW 24th Court

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY MAY 29, 11am -3pm & SUNDAY MAY 30 11am -2pm. All offers in by TUESDAY JUNE 1 by 5pm; use FARBAR AsIs ONLY must include POF/DU letter, all will be presented and a decision by WEDNESDAY JUNE 2ND! AMAZING COMPETELY RENOVATED TIMBERCREEK HOME on over 1/4 acre lot in a cul de sac! All New Open Concept floor plan, with soaring ceilings, master has walk-in & wall closets with vaulted ceiling, whole house completely gutted, reconfigured and beautifully renovated, no popcorn, new complete Hurricane Impact windows, CBS Construction, new everything: kitchen with marble countertops, new baths, porcelain tile flooring throughout, LED Lighting, landscaping and sprinkler system, electric panel, A/C 2018, HWH 2017, Barrel tile roof 2008. A -Rated Schools.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

6600 Eider Court

This is the home you+GGve been waiting for! Beautiful corner lot colonial featuring 4 large bedrooms, 3.5 upgraded baths. Sunlight streams into a beautiful open main level showcasing the large family room with gas fireplace. Gourmet kitchen featuring granite countertops, 42+G- cherry cabinets with peppercorn finish, soft close drawers and stainless steel appliances. Fully finished basement with large recreation room, full bathroom, and private entrance, ideal for visitors or returned college student. Relax outside on the large Trex deck or enjoy the serene and private fenced yard with mature landscaping on the Nicolok paver patio. The versatility of the home design and lay out suits multiple lifestyles. Community pool and playgrounds throughout the subdivision. Home is convenient to grocery, restaurants, 270, 70, 340, 15. Minutes to downtown Frederick yet NO CITY TAXES!!! call Isis Tepper for more information 301-906-6714.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

80 Praise Hill Court

VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS & A Full Wrap Around Porch To Enjoy Them! This Gorgeous Cabin sits on top of a hill overlooking the Beautiful West Virginia Mountains! Inside this Custom Log Home you will find Granite Counter Tops, Handmade Amish White Oak Hardwood Floors, Custom Hickory Cabinets & Cathedral Ceilings. The Open Concept Kitchen, Dining & Living is perfect for entertaining & everyday functionality. Main Level Living area has an upscale SoapStone Cast Iron Wood Stove. Upstairs is a Large Loft Bedroom with space enough for a nice seating area or reading nook. Downstairs a Partially Finished Basement offers Unlimited Possibilities! The Full Walk Out Basement has a Full Bathroom (just waiting on final touches) Laundry Room with Sink, Bedroom/Office and a Large Family Area, you could make your own. Propane Fireplace already in place. As Beautiful as this Home is, it's the Large Wrap Around Porch with numerous Ceiling Fans that Steals The Show! The Cabin sits on Over 10 Acres with the Mountains in the Distance! The Large Detached Garage isn't just a place to park the car... this partially finished space is complete with a Full Bath and Bonus Space that could be a Man Cave, Workshop, Office or In Law Suite/Bunkhouse! Don't Miss Out On The CHALET On The Hill! EASY ACCESS. Just a minute off of US 48 and 10 minutes to Moorefield or Wardensville. Short drive to National Forest, State Parks, River Fun or Ski Resorts. Phenomenal Location! Click The Camera Icon To Take A Virtual Tour & Call Today For A Showing!
Crozet, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

384 Joliet Court

Great location near downtown Crozet. 2 bedroom, 2 and half bath townhome built in 2006. This home is in the desirable Westhall neighborhood minutes from Crozet Park, walking trails, restaurants, breweries, wineries. Open floor plan with spacious bedrooms. GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT! Amazing value at this price!. Listing courtesy of Re/Max...
Real Estatekennethjamesrealty.com

4536 E Hunter Court

You will love this beautiful Tatum Ranch home with spacious rooms and a large, private, fenced-in backyard that backs to a desert wash with no neighbors right behind you. The center-island eat-in kitchen opens to the family room and has solid, raised-panel maple cabinetry with pull-outs, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, reverse osmosis and a pantry. You can spread out and entertain family and friends in the large great room. Your master suite with a double-door entry is split from the other bedrooms for privacy and has a relaxing soaking tub, walk-in shower, double sinks, walk-in closet and an exit to the covered patio that overlooks the sparkling heated spool and grassy backyard. Your 3-car garage with epoxy coated flooring has built-in cabinets and tons of storage space.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1404 Bird Watch Court

Schedule showing thru ShowingTime****Shows like a model home and is in meticulous condition. Please remove shoes. Gorgeous 3 Level TH! Upgraded Gourmet Kitchen with beautiful cabinets. Hardwood floors on main level. Upgraded carpet on upper level. Lower level includes a 3rd full bath and walk out to fenced backyard. Backs to woods that is connected to a Conservation Area. Two car garage on a quiet street. Just off I95 and easy walk to VRE. Close to shopping.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

Hazelwood Court

Charming 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home on a cul-de-sac in the desired Hazelwood neighborhood! You'll love the spacious kitchen with corian countertops, newer stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage space! The family room features beautiful hardwood flooring and a fireplace to cozy up to. Kitchen also opens to separate formal dining room and living room. Brand new carpet throughout! Second floor features 3 bedrooms and a spacious Master Suite which includes 2 large closets and a jetted tub! Huge fully finished walk out basement has plenty of room to enjoy! In addition to the living areas it includes one bedroom and full bathroom! Low maintenance marble tile flooring throughout. Very spacious attached garage with built-in cabinets. Plenty of space to enjoy in the backyard! This adorable home is ready for move in; come see it TODAY!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

8017 Branch Wood Court

This Gorgeous end of group townhouse features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and premium walk-out basement with lots of upgrades : Fresh paint throughout, New Stylish wood floor throughout all three floors ( 2021), Remodeled kitchen ( 2019), New roof ( 2020), New Vanity in the upper bathroom, and more. The eat-in kitchen comes with supreme Quartz countertop with all new cabinets/ stainless steel appliances, large durable table in the kitchen provide enough working space. Entrance to rear deck from kitchen with glass slider door for your enjoyment and entertainment. The contemporary floor plan provides dual entrances to dining /living room from Kitchen. Lot of nature lights to living room from larger side and front bay windows. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and full bath, finished lower level has 4th bedroom attached with a full bath , REC Room with walk-out slider to real brick patio. Wholesale club Costco and lots of shopping /dining/entertainment center are just minutes away from this Quiet and harmonic neighborhood. Convenience commute to any major location like Baltimore and DC area.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3 Bensmill Court

Wow+++G- Check Out This Reisterstown Village Beauty * 3 Bedrooms * 2 Full and 2 Half Baths * Large Eat-In Kitchen w/Upgraded Appliances * Partially Finished Walk-Out Basement w/Platform Floor For Theatre Like Movie Viewing * Natural Gas Furnace, Range & Hot Water Heater * Large Rear Deck Overlooking Fenced Back Yard * Convenient to 795.
Poolesville, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

17401 Anita Court

Move-in ready, End-Unit Townhouse with two parking spots. Fresh paint and updates. New roof in 2017. Fully fenced yard that backs to top ranked Poolesville High School. Large storage shed and spacious deck. Great private location at end of court that is seconds away from shopping, dining, entertainment and public transportation. House is turn-key, being sold as-is.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

District Court

Two sessions of Jackson County District Court were held last week at the Justice Center with Judge Donna Forga presiding. A session mainly for traffic cases was held May 24, with a session for other cases May 25. Results of the sessions are listed below, with information obtained from records...
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

Municipal Court

Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:. Verna Nelson-Hamilton, speeding, $134; David Walter Hellyer, speeding, $170; Ann Michelle Foote, no valid or expired registration, $110; Kevin Clapper, failure to obey traffic signal, crash, $200, $10; Raean Macias, no valid or expired registration, $100; Jonathon Stuart, speeding, $125; Shayden Bastian, failure to yield at stop sign, crash, $210; James Wells, no valid or expired registration, $100; Logan Brown, failure to stop at stop sign, $100; Joshua James Caulton, failure to stop at stop sign, $100.
Tennisoxfordobserver.org

Community center to convert a tennis court into pickleball courts

Oxford Parks and Recreations has agreed to help partially fund the pavement and resurfacing of tennis and pickleball courts at the TRI Community Center Complex, 6025 Fairfield Road. The project will cost $21,202, which Oxford Parks and Recreations and TRI Community Center will split equally. Casey Wooddell, Oxford Parks and...
East Palestine, OHSalem News Online

Nuisance property owner in court

LISBON — An East Palestine man facing both a drug-related charge and a hearing regarding his Wood Street home being boarded up due to it being considered a nuisance property made appearances both in Common Pleas Court and County Municipal Court on Thursday. Before Common Pleas Court Judge Megan Bickerton,...