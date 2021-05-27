Cancel
Economy

Dick’s Sporting Goods surges with interest in golf on the upswing

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dick's says that team sports are also "back with a vengeance."

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

RetailFortune

Dick’s Sporting Goods set to launch its new outdoors-focused Public Lands chain

Fresh off a stellar performance during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dick’s Sporting Goods is preparing to get off the playing field and head for the hills. The company is launching a new outdoors-focused concept called Public Lands, in development for several years by Dick’s executive chairman Ed Stack, and will open its first two stores in a few months; one in Pittsburgh and the other in Columbus.
Knoxville, TNchainstoreage.com

Dick’s Sporting Goods’ new store openings include second House of Sport

Dick’s Sporting Goods continues to expand with new formats and new concepts. The nation’s largest sporting goods retailer will open a second location of its new, experiential store concept, Dick’s House of Sport, on June 4, at West Town Mall in Knoxville, Tenn. In addition, Dick’s will open three Warehouse Sale stores, two newly redesigned Golf Galaxy locations, a relocated Dick’s Sporting Goods store and more in-store soccer shops in June. Following the store openings, Dick’s will have 731 namesake stores in 47 states and 98 Golf Galaxy stores in 35 states.
MarketsEntrepreneur

Be a Prudent Buyer of Dick’s Sporting Goods After Blowout Earnings

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shot higher on May 26, 2021 after the company reported strong first-quarter earnings. The sporting goods retailer’s revenue is being fueled by the continuing trend towards home fitness. And the company is also reporting strong demand for equipment as youth sports are now back in season.
Benzinga

P/E Ratio Insights for Dick's Sporting Goods

In the current session, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) is trading at $99.69, after a 1.31% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 19.92%, and in the past year, by 176.46%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
EconomyUS News and World Report

Game On! Dick's Rallies on the Return of Team Sports

A year after safety fears led to the cancellation of baseball and other team sports, Dick’s Sporting Goods is having a comeback year as bats, balls and jerseys fly off shelves. First-quarter sales more than doubled to $2.92 billion and the company raised its expectations for sales and profits in...
MarketsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Dick's Sporting Goods, Zscaler rise; Nordstrom, Travere fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:. Agilent Technologies Inc., up 6 cents to $133.29. The scientific instrument maker raised its financial forecasts after reporting strong fiscal second-quarter earnings. Zscaler Inc., up $21.46 to $194.20. The cloud-based information security provider handily beat Wall Street's fiscal third-quarter profit...
Retailcalifornianewstimes.com

Trading Dick’s Sporting Goods as Earnings Prompt Stock Highs

Dick’s sporting goods (((DKS)- Get the report We are enjoying a great rally after Wednesday’s earnings and have jumped over 15% to record levels. The move brought the retailer’s share price in Coraopolis, PA to a high of $ 99.90 today, as sellers naturally intervened at $ 100. It’s no...
Financial ReportsKansas City Star

Dick’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $361.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $3.41. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.79 per share. The...
RetailFOXBusiness

Dick’s Sporting Goods says team sports’ return fueled comeback

Youth sports are coming back and Dick’s Sporting Goods is seeing the benefits. On Wednesday, the retailer released its first quarter earnings, which showed that the company’s net sales during the quarter reached $2.92 billion, a 119% increase compared to last year. Same-store sales increased 115%, according to a release.
Financial ReportsBayStreet.ca

Dick’s Humbles Earnings Expectations

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) reported Wednesday fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue that topped analyst estimates, saying kids returning to team sports boosted sales. Dick’s also raised its full-year financial outlook, citing building momentum. Dick’s net income grew to $361.8 million, or $3.41 per share, from a loss of $143.4 million,...
Financial ReportsBicycle Retailer and Industry News

Dick's posts record Q1 sales increase

PITTSBURGH (BRAIN) — Dick's Sporting Goods' first-quarter net sales increased a record 119% year-over-year, boosted by a jump in consolidated same-store sales and e-commerce growth. Net sales ending May 1 were $2.92 billion, compared to $1.3 billion a year ago. Dick's had a 115% increase in consolidated same-store sales, and...
MarketWatch

Dick's Sporting Goods stock jumps after earnings beat, outlook raised

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. stock jumped 6.3% in Wednesday premarket trading after the athletic retailer reported first-quarter earnings that beat expectations and raised its full-year profit guidance. Net income totaled $361.8 million, or $3.41 per share, after a loss of $143.4 million, or $1.71 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $3.79 blew past the FactSet consensus for $1.19. Sales of $2.919 billion were up from $1.333 billion last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $2.230 billion. Same-store sales more than doubled, up 115%, with e-commerce up 14%. E-commerce was up 110% for the same period last year. The FactSet same-store sales consensus was for 71.4% growth. Dick's raised its full-year EPS guidance to $7.05 to 7.68, up from previous guidance of $3.81 to $4.55. Adjusted EPS guidance has been raised to $8.00 to 8.70 from $4.40 to $5.20. Sales are forecast to be $10.515 billion to $10.806 billion. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $5.46 and sales of $9.897 billion. Dick's stock has rallied 49.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 11.5% for the period.
Marketsinvesting.com

Dick’s Sporting Jumps as Retailer Forecasts Stronger Sales This Year

Investing – Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) rose more than 8% in Wednesday’s premarket after the company raised its guidance and posted record quarterly earnings. A $200-million repurchase plan for 2021 was just an added lubricant in today’s trade. The sporting goods retailer has now guided for net sales...
Benzinga

Why Dick's Sporting Goods Is Trading Higher Today

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) is trading higher Wednesday morning after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results that crushed the estimates. What Happened: On Monday, Telsey Advisory Group maintained Dick's Sporting Goods with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $80 to $98 anticipating a blowout quarter.
Financial Reportsinvezz.com

Dick's Sporting Goods beats Wall Street estimates in the first quarter.

The retailer expects $10.515 billion to $10.806 billion in sales this year. Dick’s shares were over 5% up in premarket trading on Wednesday. Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) reported its financial results for the fiscal first quarter on Wednesday that beat Wall Street estimates. Financial performance. Dick’s Sporting Goods...
Financial ReportsStreet.Com

Dick's Sporting Goods Jumps on Raised Guidance, Quarterly Beat

Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) - Get Report jumped Wednesday after the retailer reported first-quarter results that topped analyst estimates and issued strong guidance. The Pittsburgh company swung to net income of $3.41 a share from a net loss of $1.71 in the year-earlier quarter. The latest figure...