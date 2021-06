Rural Metro Crews investigating an early morning fire in North Knox County. Crews responding to the call on Andersonville Pike at Pleasant Gap Road. Officials say the person living at the home reported to firefighters there had been a fire in a bedroom earlier which was put out without calling the fire department. Fire Crews say that conditions inside the structure made it very difficult for fire crews to find the fire and the home sustained heavy damage. The road was closed earlier as crews wrapped up the scene. No injuries were reported.