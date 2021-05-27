Cancel
Train passenger's tree branch death 'foreseeable'

By administration
newsatw.com
 7 days ago

Bethan Roper was killed when she leaned out of the window of a train between Bristol and Bath.

newsatw.com
#Accident#Bath#Electrical Devices#Bristol
Trafficnewsatw.com

Kuala Lumpur metro train crash injures more than 200 passengers

Two metro trains – one full, one empty – collide in a tunnel near the Petronas Towers.
Accidentsnewsatw.com

River Calder death: Body of boy, 13, pulled from water

The teenager was reportedly playing with friends before getting into difficulties in the water.
TrafficBBC

Woman put head out of train before fatal impact with branch

A group of friends were sticking their heads out of the window of a moving train when one was killed after being hit by a tree branch, an inquest heard. Bethan Roper, 28, suffered fatal head injuries after being hit by the branch at Twerton, between Bath and Bristol. Her...
Accidentsnewsatw.com

Liverpool crash: Electric bike rider dies after being hit by car

Officers witnessed the crash and carried out emergency first aid on the 35-year-old man, police say.
Trafficeppingforestguardian.co.uk

Penarth woman’s rail death was foreseeable, tree expert tells inquest

More regular inspections of trees along a stretch of railway line where a woman died after being struck by an overhanging branch as she stuck her head out of a train window may have prevented the tragedy, an inquest heard. Bethan Roper, 28, suffered fatal head injuries after being struck...
Economynewsatw.com

Families evacuated from flats after Pollokshields tenement fire

The blaze broke out on the top floor of the three-storey building in Pollokshields at about 13:15.
Accidentsnewsatw.com

Two-year-old dies after being found in Swanwick Lakes

The two-year-old was pulled from the water at a Hampshire nature reserve on Sunday.
TrafficPosted by
Newsweek

Two Commuter Trains Collide Head On, Injuring More Than 210 Passengers

Two trains collided in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday evening, leaving as many as 213 people injured and Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has ordered a full investigation into the cause of the accident. Channel News Asia reported that Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department Chief Nordin Md Pauzi confirmed...
Long Pond, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Police: Passenger dies after SUV hits tree in Long Pond

LONG POND, Pa. - Police in the Poconos are investigating a crash that left a man dead Thursday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of the 2500 block of Long Pond Road shortly after 5 p.m., according to a news release from the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department. Arriving...
Los Angeles, CAcaliforniapublic.com

7 Train Passengers Taken to Hospital After Train Strikes Unoccupied Vehicle

Seven people were taken to the hospital after a passenger train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Pacoima on Friday around 11:30 a.m., according to the LA Fire Department. Though the vehicle was unoccupied and stationary, ten passengers on Metrolink train car 212 were evacuated by firefighter-paramedics due to complaints of pain. Seven of those passengers were taken to the hospital "in fair-to-moderate condition," while the other three declined transport.
TrafficPosted by
SuperTalk 1270

Bismarck/Mandan Interested in Passenger Train Service?

My girl Brenda and I have been looking into possibly taking a train trip from Minot to go visit her dad in Oregon. It's about a 30 hour trip by rail and about a 21 hour trip by car (if ya drive straight through). Well we ain't driving straight through, so after getting a good nights sleep and all the required potty breaks, driving the route would actually take longer. It's not just time, it's stress on my head, and wear and tear on my car. So I really think it'd be fun to do, and a trip we could pull off in the winter. Looks like the average ticket price for the trip is about $164.00.
Animalsnewsatw.com

Fish kill investigated at Three Mile Water

Several hundred trout were recovered from the river which runs from Ballyrobert to Whiteabbey.
Trafficluxurylaunches.com

With 160 passengers on board, a Japanese bullet train driver conveniently left the controls for a toilet break with the train still rocketing at 150 kms an hour.

What does one pick when nature calls but so does duty? Looking at the case of the driver of a Japanese bullet train, more often than not, nature calls trump duty. The driver on one of Japan's Shinkansen bullet trains is now facing disciplinary measures after he abandoned his cab to go to the toilet while the train was carrying passengers and traveling at 150km/h. The 36-year-old driver was out of the Hikari No 633 train's cockpit for around three minutes after asking a conductor to take his place during his absence at around 8.15 am on Sunday. The train traveled between Atami station and Mishima station in Shizuoka Prefecture. The problem was the conductor manning the cockpit did not have a driver's license. Fortunately, the Hikari 633 was carrying 160 passengers at the time, and this lapse of judgment reportedly did not affect the journey. It so happened that the driver suffered a stomach ache and needed to use the toilet urgently. According to Central Japan Railway Company (JR Central) rules, when drivers feel sick, they must reach their transport command center. They are also allowed to ask a conductor to take over the controls, but only if the conductor has a driver's license.