Texans will soon start to hear the familiar buzzing and biting of mosquitoes. Recent rainfall could make this year more unpleasant than usual.

Experts at Texas A&M AgriLife say the recent storm systems that have flooded areas in the Brazos Valley will likely contribute to a mosquito boom this summer.

The recent rainfall created areas of standing water, which is where mosquito larvae emerge from, and as a result, Texans should prepare for an abundance of mosquitoes is in the days and weeks.

"We can expect quite a few mosquitoes in the near future with all of this rain we definitely have a lot of standing water that's going to be available and it's going to spark a lot of eggs that were left from the previous year and now that those eggs have water to grow the larva are going to hatch and there's going to be a lot of adults that come from all of that." shared Sonja Swiger, entomologist and associate professor at Texas A&M AgriLife.

To reduce your likelihood of getting bitten you can wear clothes that cover exposed areas of skin, wear mosquito repellent and remove standing water from your property.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!