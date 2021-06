Nuno Espirito Santo will leave his role as manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers after Sunday’s final Premier League game of the season, the club have confirmed.The Portuguese departs after four years at the helm where he guided the club to promotion from the Championship before securing back-to-back seventh-placed finishes.The 47-year-old leaves as the club’s fifth-longest serving manager of the post-war era.“Since the first day we arrived at Compton, our ambition was to make a positive change and push this football club forward, and I am proud to say that we did that every single day. We achieved our goals, we did...