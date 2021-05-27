Cancel
Real Estate

116 Sorghum Place

Cover picture for the articleWelcome Home to 116 Sorghum Place in the sought after community of Agricopia! Look no further if you are searching for new construction, without the cost & wait! The three level townhome has been beautifully maintained and includes the discontinued new construction options of hardwood flooring and a multi-purpose bonus room (office space, extra bedroom, etc) on the main level. You+GGll also enjoy special features like a soaking tub in the owner+GGs bathroom, Bali blackout shades through out the home, and all the storage space your heart desires. Outside you+GGll find the fenced-in backyard is a great space to bring to life your Pinterest outdoor living dreams! Avoid the rising cost of adding on a new deck because this home already has one! Schedule your showing today, check out the 3D model tour, or stop by this weekend+GGs open houses as this one will not last long!

