116 Sorghum Place

Gorgeous 4BR/3.5BA brick townhome with stunning renovations and amazing outdoor space in classic Eckington. The cozy front porch is the perfect relaxation spot and creates a charming welcome home. Rich hardwood flooring, massive windows, and thoughtful updates combine classic architectural elements and sophisticated modern touches throughout the home. The amazing open layout is perfect for daily living and entertaining allowing natural light to fill the home. The stylish open concept kitchen is a home chef+GGs dream with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, a pantry, gas cooking, a wine cooler, and an oversized island. Dine indoors or take the gathering through the pretty French doors to a lovely deck with patio space below. The primary bedroom suite is bright and spacious with hardwood flooring, a large walk-in closet, and an exquisitely tiled en suite bath with sleek finishes. Two additional bedrooms with fantastic closet space, a luxurious bathroom, and convenient laundry round out the impressive top level. The finished lower level is a home unto itself offering flexible living space galore to suit a variety of needs. A large bonus room, bedroom, laundry, and an elegant kitchen with granite countertops, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave are picture perfect. Driveway parking for two cars and many extras round out this special home. The quiet friendly street offers the quintessential DC living experience with block parties and a tight-knit community vibe. Eckington is filled with quaint architecture and is close to every downtown advantage. Great shopping and dining options are moments from home with the new Eckington Yards, Rhode Island Center, NoMa, Bloomingdale, and Union Market District. Hop on the Metropolitan Branch Trail in a couple of blocks and head to Eckington Dog Park or Alethia Tanner Park. Metrobus on the next block and Rhode Island Metro nearby make commuting around downtown a breeze.