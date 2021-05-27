Cancel
Technology

DETR website temporarily offline for system upgrade

KTNV 13 Action News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ge9H_0aDsz4VS00

The Unemployment Insurance (UI) website will be offline Thursday (today) starting at 3 p.m. for a system upgrade, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced today.

The duration of the upgrade could be up to eight (8) hours, during which claimants will not have access to their claimant portal.

This system upgrade will not impact the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance system (EmployNV.gov), DETR (detr.nv.gov) and JobConnect (nevadajobconnect.com) sites.

During this time claimants are encouraged to contact the call centers to file their weekly claim by phone. Northern (775) 684-0350; Southern (702) 486-0350; Rural areas and Out-of-State (888) 890-8211.

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

State
Nevada State
