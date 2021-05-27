Cancel
Roseburg, OR

Fir Grove Splash Pad scheduled to open this Saturday, May 29

By News Staff
nbc16.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSEBURG, Ore. — The temperatures are rising and summer is right around the corner, which means it is time to open the splash pad for the season, the City of Roseburg announced this week. The Fir Grove Park Splash Pad is located just off Harvard Avenue behind the Umpqua Valley...

nbc16.com
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Roseburg, OR
Government
Roseburg, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Government
City
Roseburg, OR
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...
Roseburg, ORkpic

Maintenance work on Stewart Parkway Bridge starts May 18

ROSEBURG, Ore. — City contractors will begin preventative maintenance to the Stewart Parkway Bridge over the South Umpqua River on Tuesday, May 18. The project, which will replace 20-foot heavy concrete slabs that tie the roadway asphalt to the bridge, will cost $343,739.25 and is expected to be completed by Friday, June 18.
Douglas County, ORNRToday.com

Plan Now for another dry gardening season

Since Oct. 1, 2020, central Douglas County has received about 24 inches of rain versus our 30 year average for the same time frame of 32 inches. Since March 1, 2021 we have received only 1.8 inches, making this the driest March, April and early May in the past 30 years.
Oregon Statecorvallisadvocate.com

Abra Lee Talks Black Women in Gardening

Abra Lee, a speaker, writer and founder of Conquer the Soil, will summon her experience for a presentation May 18 sponsored by Oregon State University Extension Service Master Gardeners. The free talk – The Culture of Gardening with Abra Lee: The Work is in Our Hands – takes place at noon via...
Douglas County, ORkqennewsradio.com

TIGER TEAM POP-UP VACCINATION CLINICS SCHEDULED

The Douglas County Tiger Team is continuing to offer pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the country. County Commissioners have coordinated with the Douglas Public Health Network to organize this effort focused on rural areas. Clinics this week will be held:. *Tuesday at the Azalea Fire Station from 8:00 a.m. to...
Douglas County, ORNRToday.com

Equestrian resort developer has a vision

James Woodworth Millegan can’t understand why everyone doesn’t see what he sees so clearly. A state-of-the-art equestrian center sprawling out over thousands of acres. A resort on the site complete with all the amenities, including a hotel, convention center and restaurants. Arenas, polo fields and an equestrian course. Even an airfield to fly the prized horses in.
Roseburg, ORkqennewsradio.com

NORTHBOUND LANE STEWART PARKWAY BRIDGE CLOSED STARTING TUESDAY

The northbound lane of the Stewart Parkway Bridge will be closed beginning on Tuesday. Communications Specialist Suzanne Hurt with the City of Roseburg said contractors are starting a preventative maintenance project. Hurt said the project will replace 20-foot heavy concrete slabs that tie the roadway asphalt to the bridge. The work will cost just under $344,000 and should be completed by Friday June 18th. Funding for the work is coming from the city’s Transportation Fund.
Roseburg, ORNRToday.com

Just who is Safe Streets Roseburg?

Just what is Safe Streets Roseburg and why exactly are members opposing plans for a new WinCo supermarket in town?. The group appeared seemingly out of nowhere a few weeks ago following the announcement of the proposed supermarket. They hired a Eugene attorney to fight against the proposed development and a Lake Oswego engineering firm to poke holes in the plans.
Posted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon to set 'murder hornet' traps on Washington border

Emma Eakins' work with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to trap the Asian giant hornet recently won an award.Emma Eakins loves insects. But there's one insect Eakins hopes to never see in Oregon — the Asian giant hornet, dubbed the "murder hornet" by researchers for its aggressive behavior and powerful sting. Eakins is a Glencoe High School senior who recently started a project in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to help people build Asian giant hornet lures and traps. "Asian giant hornets are not currently in Oregon," Eakins said, adding that if the invasive species does make...
Roseburg, ORkezi.com

Roseburg man buys Elk Island in hopes of opening recreational resort

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A Douglas County man has purchased a piece of property near downtown Roseburg in hopes of turning it into a recreational paradise. Also known as Elk Island, the 25-acre property sits below Reservoir Hill and along the South Umpqua River. It was purchased by long-time Roseburg resident Bernard Woodard and his property management group, Elk Island Trading.
Oregon Statehistorynet.com

Book Review: Saving the Oregon Trail

Saving the Oregon Trail: Ezra Meeker’s Last Grand Quest, by Dennis M. Larsen, Washington State University Press, Pullman, 2020, $28.95. Wild West presented the Ezra Meeker story in brief in special contributor John Koster’s August 2020 feature “Nothing Meek About Him.” The pioneer is remembered for having traveled the Oregon Trail in his 20s in 1852, then raised awareness of the neglected route by traversing it again by ox and wagon at age 75 in 1906. But, of course, there is so much more to learn about the fascinating and magnificently mobile Meeker, who died within a month of his 98th birthday. For that look no further than Dennis Larsen, a retired high school history teacher and leading expert on Meeker. Saving the Oregon Trail is his concluding volume on Meeker. Earlier came The Missing Chapters: The Untold Story of Ezra Meeker’s Old Oregon Trail Monument Expedition (2006), Slick as a Mitten: Ezra Meeker’s Klondike Enterprise (2009) and Hop King: Ezra Meeker’s Boom Years (2016).
Roseburg, ORNRToday.com

Senior Center thrift store is thriving

Word is getting out about the new thrift store located in the same building that houses the Roseburg Senior Center. Rice Avenue Thriftique opened on March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, and since then, has built a growing clientele. On a recent afternoon, there was a steady trickle of customers looking for bargains among the hundreds of items neatly displayed.
Douglas County, ORkqennewsradio.com

DRIVE THROUGH VACCINATION EVENT IS SATURDAY

Douglas Public Health Network, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Aviva Health have collaborated to host the new drive through mass vaccination event this Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. The two-dose Phizer vaccine will be utilized. All residents age 16 and older are eligible to be vaccinated. Those...
Roseburg, ORkezi.com

Douglas County opens mass vaccination clinics to ages 12 and up

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Douglas County is making an effort to get teens vaccinated this weekend. There will be a mass vaccination clinic at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Saturday for anyone 12 years old and older. Public health officer Bob Dannenhoffer said he understands there is still some vaccination hesitancy among...
Douglas County, ORNRToday.com

Legacy and tradition with a twist

Two hundred sixteen 4-H and FFA youth are beginning the final weeks of their preparation for the 82nd Annual Douglas County Lamb Show scheduled for June 5 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Typically this event is a full day of lamb weigh in and record book checks, finishing touch up’s...
Coos Bay, ORPosted by
Coos Bay Digest

Coos Bay calendar: What's coming up

1. How to Write a Book in 48 Hours?; 2. Teachers on the Estuary - Local Climate Issues and Solutions; 3. South Coast- Pack Trail at Cape Arago Trail Party; 4. Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Coos Bay; 5. 2021 Zoea Summer Science Camp;