Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

US hands Swiss bank red card in FIFA bribe scandal

By OZAN KOSE
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dxfg1_0aDsyum000
Bank Julius Baer agreed to pay more than $79 million in penalties over its role in the 'FIFAgate' scanadal /AFP/File

Swiss Bank Julius Baer admitted it participated in money laundering of $36 million in bribes in the "FIFAgate" scandal over television broadcast rights, US officials announced on Thursday.

The bank admitted in federal court that it conspired to launder the funds through the United States to officials with FIFA and soccer federations in the Americas.

"Their behavior has earned them the equivalent of a red card, and the money the bank now owes the US government is more than double what it admits to laundering," FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William F. Sweeney Jr said in a statement.

It was the latest twist in the scandal which shook up the international footballing body, forcing long-time chief Sepp Blatter to step down in 2015.

The legal saga began with the arrests in May 2015, and involves "racketeering" by officials in the two continental federations in the Americas, CONMEBOL and CONCACAF, in exchange for the rights to broadcast continental competitions.

Julius Baer admitted the wrongdoing and entered into a three-year deferred prosecution agreement with US authorities. As part of this agreement, the bank has agreed to pay more than $79 million in penalties, including a fine of $43.3 million, the Justice Department statement said.

Jorge Luis Arzuaga who worked in the bank's Montevideo, Uruguay, and Zurich, Switzerland, offices pleaded guilty in June 2017 for his role in the conspiracy.

Arzuaga conspired with sports marketing executives -- including Alejandro Burzaco, the controlling executive of Torneos y Competencias S.A. (Torneos), a sports media and marketing company headquartered in Argentina -- to funnel the bribes to FIFA officials. Burzaco pleaded guilty in November 2015 for his role.

"Had Arzuaga's supervisors or compliance personnel meaningfully reviewed Arzuaga's due diligence on Torneos and his responses to transaction alerts, they would have known there were multiple, significant red flags," the statement said.

The bank "knew that Arzuaga's clients' accounts were associated with international soccer, which was generally understood to involve high corruption risks."

The bank welcomed the agreement with US authorities.

"This marks another step in Julius Baer's continued efforts to pursue the closure of remaining regulatory and legal matters in cooperation with the relevant authorities," the bank said in a statement.

US courts also have sentenced Paraguayan Juan Angel Napout to nine years in prison and Brazilian Jose Maria Marin to four years. Cayman Islander Jeffrey Webb, a former head of the North and Central America and Caribbean (CONCACAF) confederation, has pleaded guilty and agreed to pay $6.7 million. He is awaiting sentencing.

AFP

AFP

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sepp Blatter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Card#Corruption#International Soccer#More Fifa Arrests#Money Laundering#Concacaf#Swiss#Fifagate#Fbi#Continental#Conmebol#The Justice Department#Brazilian#Cayman Islander#Fifa Officials#Bribes#Wrongdoing#Zurich#Federal Court#Bank Julius Baer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Switzerland
News Break
FIFA
Country
Argentina
Related
FIFALaw.com

Swiss Bank Agrees to Pay $80 Million for Involvement in FIFA Money Laundering Scheme

In an international soccer corruption case, a Swiss bank will pay nearly $80 million in penalties after conspiring to launder money in collaboration with Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) officials, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York announced Thursday. Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan partner...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
WSB Radio

Swiss bank Julius Baer to pay nearly $80M in FIFA case

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Swiss bank Julius Baer agreed to pay nearly $80 million in fines and penalties for its role in illegal payments involving FIFA and the South American governing body CONMEBOL. The bank will pay a $43.32 million fine plus $36,368,400 in restitution -- matching the...
FIFAPosted by
Reuters

Swiss bank Julius Baer to pay $79.7 mln in FIFA corruption settlement

The Swiss bank Julius Baer (BAER.S)will pay $79.7 million in a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice after being implicated in a sprawling corruption probe surrounding FIFA, the world's soccer governing body. Julius Baer's three-year deferred prosecution agreement on Thursday resolves a money laundering conspiracy charge, and calls for...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Bank Julius Baer Agrees to Pay More than $79 Million for Laundering Money in FIFA Scandal

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd. (BJB or the Bank), a Swiss bank with international operations, has admitted today in federal court in Brooklyn that it conspired to launder over $36 million in bribes through the United States to soccer officials with the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and other soccer federations, in furtherance of a scheme in which sports marketing companies bribed soccer officials in exchange for broadcasting rights to soccer matches. The proceeding was held before U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen.
FIFAfinews.com

Julius Baer Admits Laundering FIFA Bribes

The terms of the Swiss wealth manager's $80 million settlement for laundering bribe money for soccer officials include a painful admission and harsh words from U.S. prosecutors. U.S. prosecutors finalized a deferred prosecution agreement with Julius Baer over laundering FIFA bribe money, the Justice Department said in a statement on...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
AFP

US to give 80 mn vaccine doses to priority nations, 75% via Covax

President Joe Biden outlined his plan Thursday for the first of 80 million coronavirus vaccine doses that the US will distribute globally before July, with 75 percent of shots disbursed via the Covax program. Covax has already delivered nearly 80 million doses to 127 territories, with AstraZeneca shots making up 97 percent of doses supplied so far -- the rest being Pfizer-BioNTech. mlm/to
FIFAwealthbriefing.com

Julius Baer Finalises US Agreement Over FIFA Case

The bank will hope that this action draws a line under a saga that has been running for several years. Last Friday, Julius Baer said that it has put the finishing touches on its agreement, reached with US authorities last November, over dealings with scandal-warped soccer body FIFA. As previously...
EconomyPosted by
AFP

Cuban government approves limited SMEs

The government of communist Cuba has given the green light for small and medium enterprises to start operating on the island, a measure long-awaited by the private sector that is ever-more present in the local economy. It follows Cuba's move earlier this year to authorize private enterprise in a bid to boost its economy and create jobs, though that was limited to individual entrepreneurs, not businesses.
EconomyPosted by
AFP

US private hiring surges, aid claims fall as economy bounces back

A surge in private hiring and drop in weekly jobless claims are the latest signs Americans are returning to work in large numbers after the Covid-19 pandemic caused mass layoffs a year ago. Separately, the Labor Department said 385,000 new seasonally adjusted jobless benefit claims were made in the week ended May 29, a new low since the pandemic began.
AdvocacyPosted by
AFP

Hong Kong police detain democracy leader on Tiananmen anniversary: AFP

Hong Kong police detained prominent democracy activist Chow Hang-tung on Friday morning, with authorities determined to prevent any protests on the anniversary of Beijing's deadly Tiananmen crackdown. Chow, 37, is one of the vice-chairs of the Hong Kong Alliance, the group that organises the huge candlelight vigils in the city's Victoria Park each June 4 to mourn those killed in Beijing's deadly 1989 crackdown on democracy supporters in Tiananmen Square.
Economykfgo.com

Banks bulk up in Hong Kong as China business overshadows politics

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Some global banks, funds and other financial services providers say they are stepping up hiring in Hong Kong, in a sign the city’s unique position as a financial gateway to China is outweighing concerns about Beijing’s tightening grip over it. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Citigroup Inc,...
SocietyPosted by
AFP

Hong Kongers mourn Tiananmen dead under security law's shadow

Thousands of police will enforce a ban on protests in Hong Kong on Friday for the Tiananmen Square crackdown anniversary, a traditional day of pro-democracy people power that China has made clear it will no longer tolerate. In mainland China, the Tiananmen anniversary is usually marked with a dramatic increase in online censorship and the square in Beijing being cordoned off.
HockeyTimes Daily

US advances to world hockey semifinals; Germans stun Swiss

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Colin Blackwell and Conor Garland scored two goals apiece Thursday, and the United States advanced to the semifinals of hockey's world championship with a 6-1 victory over Slovakia. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Like mother like daughter: Nicaragua's Chamorro a threat to Ortega

Like her mother before her, Nicaraguan opposition figure Cristiana Chamorro -- placed under house arrest Wednesday on government claims of money-laundering -- has proved to be a thorn in the side of President Daniel Ortega. A recent poll showed her to be the favorite to beat Ortega in a November presidential election, just as her mother Violeta Barrios de Chamorro did in 1990. The memory of this defeat, her brother-in-law Edmundo Jarquin told AFP, is what "makes him (Ortega) persecute her now. It is like a ghost for him." Chamorro, a 67-year-old journalist not aligned to any party, comes from a politicized family.
AmericasPosted by
AFP

Pedro Castillo, rural teacher with a shot at Peru's presidency

Rural school teacher Pedro Castillo was largely unknown in Peru until he led a nationwide strike four years ago. - 'Clean hands' - Castillo burst onto the national scene four years ago when he led thousands of teachers on a nearly 80-day strike to demand a pay rise and the repeal of an unpopular system for evaluating teacher performance.
AgriculturePosted by
AFP

Argentine cattle farmers end strike over exports ban

Argentine cattle farmers on Thursday ended a two-week halt on domestic beef sales called to protest a government-imposed pause in exports designed to moderate skyrocketing meat prices. The country is the fourth-largest beef exporter in the world, and one of its biggest consumers per capita, and revenues from the sector are vital to the country's economy. Mid-May, President Alberto Fernandez's government announced a one-month suspension on foreign meat sales to "get the sector in order, restrict speculative practices and avoid tax evasion in foreign trade." Poverty affects 42 percent of Argentines, and Fernandez is trying to reduce the cost of living by implementing price controls.