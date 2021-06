Anyone trained to recognize counterfeit money knows the best method is to be so familiar with the real thing that the inconsistencies of the fake are obvious. There are countless books and websites that claim to offer insight into the Bible, and countless religions that offer the “truth.” For those of us who are resolved to believe God’s Word, however, the Holy Bible is the first and last authority. Anyone who teaches differently, man or angel, is to be “accursed.” (Galatians 1:8-9)