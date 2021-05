Apache-Sitgreaves Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Begin on May 7. SPRINGERVILLE, AZ, May 3, 2021 – Campfire and smoking restrictions will be implemented at 8:00 a.m. on May 7 on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests. The purpose of these restrictions is to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires during periods of high fire danger and elevated fire weather conditions.