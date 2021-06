‘BUT HER LOVE’ by Your Ex is a song purely about infatuation and lust of others, self, money, life, the dangers and effects of giving in to something that you are unsure of. We all have a weakness for love. Some love is toxic, some love is…love. The artist says, ‘I don’t know a human that has never been infatuated with someone or something. You can’t control that sort of thing. Infatuation in most cases is short-lived, in my case, it became something I would eventually have to live with.’