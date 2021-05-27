Celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage — Beyond the Month of May

ABC’s “Fresh off the Boat” was a rating’s hit during its 6-season run, helping it become the longest running series featuring an all Asian American cast. The series is loosely based on the life of director/food personality, Eddie Huang, and his 2013 autobiography. It depicts the Tiawanse-American Huang family, as they move from Chinatown in Washington D.C. to Orlando, Florida. The show’s main cast play off of each other with ease and the show’s writing is hilarious. Aside from the cast, the overall concept of the show is refreshing. Prior to the show’s premier, it had been over 20 years since a sitcom starring an Asian American family aired on primetime. Before “Fresh Off the Boat,” the only Asian American show on primetime was Margaret Cho’s, “All-American Girl,” which ran for one season in 1994.