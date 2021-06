GoPro Mountain Games are back! This was fantastic news when it was first announced. Now it’s reality. The town is full with athletes and spectators. Water in rivers is rising, bike trails are in great shape. I am sure I am not the only one that is happy summer is here. Officially in about a week, too. This year it coincides with Father’s Day. Let’s honor the unsung heroes the way they deserve it. For being role models, for their work ethic, for the volunteer hours as a driver and coach and whatnot. Besides the traditional gift of a bottle of single malt scotch, here are some ideas you can consider in the wine and beer world.