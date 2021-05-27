CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

BOATERS ENCOURAGED TO ‘BE WHALE WISE’ FOR ORCA ACTION MONTH

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAfter what felt like a very long winter, Puget Sound residents are excited to get out on the water and enjoy the beauty of our region. June is Orca Action Month, a time to celebrate and protect one of our region’s most iconic marine mammals, the Southern Resident orcas. As we launch into summer, the San Juan County Marine Program would like to remind you of the simple things boaters can do to be a part of orca recovery.

