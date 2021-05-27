Cancel
Real Estate

4531 Monmouth Street

Cover picture for the articleNestled on a quiet street in the desirable Fair Chase community, this exquisite 3 bedroom 2 full/2half bath townhome is infused with countless designer touches creating instant appeal and backs to woodlands for ultimate privacy. A tailored brick front exterior, covered entrance, 2-car garage with EV charger, deck, an open floor plan, high ceilings, decorative moldings, hardwood flooring, fireplace, a gourmet kitchen with beautiful new granite, neutral color palette, an abundance of windows ensure no detail has been overlooked. ***** Rich hardwood floors in the foyer welcome you home and usher you upstairs and into the formal living room where floor-to-ceiling arched windows stream natural light illuminating warm neutral paint, crown molding, and plush carpet. Here, sliding glass doors open to a large deck overlooking majestic woodlands+GGseamlessly blending indoor and outdoor entertaining. Back inside, step up to the dining room overlooking the living room that offers plenty of space for all occasions, and is accented by chair railing. Gleaming hardwood floors flow into the gourmet kitchen will please the sophisticated chef with beautiful brand new granite countertops, an abundance of 42+G- cabinetry, decorative backsplashes, and quality appliances including double wall ovens and stainless steel refrigerator with snack drawer and ice/water dispenser. A large center island with gas cooktop provides an additional working surface and extra seating. The adjoining breakfast nook with ample table space and family room with lighted ceiling fan creates a wonderful open atmosphere that facilitates entertaining family and friend during meal prep. A lovely powder room complements the main level. ****** Upstairs, the gracious owner+GGs suite boasts a tray ceiling, plush carpet, contemporary lighted ceiling fan, and huge walk-in closet. The en suite bath features a dual-sink vanity, mirrored accent wall, sumptuous corner soaking tub, and glass enclosed shower+GGall enhanced by spa-toned tile flooring and surround. Down the hall, two additional bright and cheerful bedrooms+GGeach with lighted ceiling fans and generous closet space+GGenjoy access to the beautifully appointed hall bath, while a bedroom level laundry closet eases the daily task. The daylight walkout lower level recreation room offers plenty of space for games, media, or simple relaxation in front of a cozy gas fireplace and has sliding glass doors opening to a patio and fenced yard, while an additional full bath and direct garage access complete the comfort and luxury of this wonderful home. ****** All this can be found in a peaceful residential community with clubhouse, outdoor pool, tennis courts, and tot lot, and just minutes from elementary school and Routes 29 & 50, I-66, Fairfax County Parkway, Vienna Metro, and Free park and ride at the Fairfax County Government Center. Everyone will love the diverse shopping, dining, and entertainment choices to be found at Fairfax Corner, Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Town Center, and Fair Lakes. Golfers can hit the links at nearby Penderbrook Golf Club and outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy the many area parks including Piney Branch Stream Valley Park, and Rocky Run Stream Valley Trail delivering a hardscaped trail through 3.8 miles of woodland along the streambed. It+GGs the perfect home in a spectacular location.

14784 Basingstoke Loop

This bright and tidy end-unit townhome offers comfort and convenience at an accessible price on 3 LEVELS (many others have only 2 levels) with 1,014 square feet of finished living space finished on main and upper levels (total 1,521 square feet including the basement). The front door opens to an airy open floor plan, with a combined living room and dining room. The gourmet kitchen has granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances from 2017, and a 5-burner gas stove. Also on the main level are a powder room, HUGE sliding doors that open to rear patio, new laminate wood floors throughout, and a double-size lot. The upper level has vaulted ceilings, and comprises 2 bedrooms with ample closet storage; a full bath; and an additional loft area that could be used as a den, home office, or additional play space. The large unfinished basement features a laundry area, a rough-in for full bath, and plenty of room for extra storage. The fully-fenced spacious yard backs to parkland. Note the excellent condition of this townhome, considering the newer roof, newer HVAC, newer kitchen appliances, and Pella windows and doors. The 2 designated parking spaces directly in front of the unit complete this wonderful property.
5002 Cumberland Street

WALK 2 Blocks to METRO -New Construction House - Pick your own finishes. Gorgeous in construction model craftsman-style home located within 2 blocks of the Capitol Heights Metro Station on the Yellow Line. NO HOA.Model includes 5 bedrooms, 3.5-baths, nearly 2800 finished square feet and 1-car garage with a Large Driveway for 5 cars. High-end design includes 8-ft ceilings on every level, craftsman-style window casings, elegant crown molding in kitchen, and Spa Bathrooms with body jet plumbing fixtures. Main level boasts open-layout with wide-plank engineered hardwood flooring throughout. The luxurious kitchen is the focal point of this home with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including French-door refrigerator, customizable cabinets, recessed lighting, Integrated Wireless Speaker and Audio System to play all your favorite music throughout the house for entertaining, backsplash and pendant lighting. Four light-filled and spacious bedrooms on upper level with a 5th bedroom in basement. Large master bedroom suite with walk-in closet, features stunning bathroom with Sterling ensemble shower body jets, ceramic tile floors and shower walls, and dual-sink vanity (customizable finishes and colors). Wet Bar and Kitchenette area +-in the basement and dryer connection on main level! Basement has 1 additional bedroom and a bathroom, plus its own separate entrance/exit. +-This area would be perfect for a separate office space, AIR BNB, home based business, or in-laws. House has efficient and top-of-the-line construction features, including 30-year roof, high-efficiency Carrier HVAC, "maintenance-free" low-e argon windows, Energy Star water heater. Enjoy a bbq while admiring a professionally landscaped backyard! All buyers receive 10-year RWC 2/10 home warranty for peace-of-mind. Images are illustrative only and not guaranteed to be accurate. Place your offer today and choose all your own colors and finishes. Expected Delivery Date of July 15th.
3606 Ednor Road

An expertly executed blend of modern amenities and original features,+-3606+-Ednor+-Road is alovingly restored stone town home tucked away in the heart of beloved+-Ednor+-Gardens, Baltimore's1920's homage to an English Village. A quintessential+-Ednor+-Gardens experience, 3606 greets you with a mature garden full of vibrant perennials; inside is a pristine and meticulously+-maintained example of 1928 architecture. The perfection of the original wood floors makes a striking first impression as you walk through the livingroom which features an original gas fireplace with a new remote-controlled log insert, a custom builtbookcase, a period appropriate light fixture and the original French doors. The much sought-after EdnorGardens sunroom has the original windows with custom built storm windows. The kitchen, whilecompletely+-renovated and including a walk-in pantry, seamlessly blends with the rest of the early 20thcentury presentation. Just beyond is the enclosed summer kitchen with handmade cement tiles and anentrance to a rear composite deck where you will find+-a retractable awning and a permanent gas line forsummer grilling and entertainment. Three second floor bedrooms are thoughtfully designed formaximum space and comfort. The owner's suite has a rare and special find-- a walk-in closet withcustom cabinetry. The full bath is charming with its gorgeous tile work and restored plumbing fixtures.The basement is simply pristine. Partially finished, it provides ample storage, office space, a fullbathroom with claw-foot tub, as well as laundry. In the rear, an attached garage and another rare find--a stone patio with an exquisite+-perennial+-garden. Aside from the whole house restoration, the moderncomfort of ductless air conditioning has been added! Homes like this do not come along very often.Don't let this one pass you by.
3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $879,000

This lovely, single level home is located just northeast of Corvallis; offering 1,897 Sq. Ft. with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a combination of oak and maple flooring throughout. The living room features a gas fireplace and has a beautiful tongue and groove ceiling, with custom beam work along the high ceilings. Off the living room is a formal dining room currently being used as a television room. The kitchen is light and cheery and features hickory cabinets, undermount lighting, hightop eat-in counter, double ovens and a breakfast nook. The roomy master suite has a walk-in closet, and access to the pergola covered back patio, to take in the breathtaking views of the Bitterroot Mountains. The en-suite bathroom offers a large glassed-in tile shower with a wall of frosted glass blocks to allow natural light in, and privacy at the same time. The property has so many bonus features including; a 20x40 heated shop, attached RV Storage, RV parking and hookups, 2 pastures, is irrigated with 8.6 BRID shares, and also features underground sprinklers around the home. The mature landscaping includes 4 different kinds of apple trees, poplar trees, raspberries and more.
4701 E Lewis

Charming and updated Tudor situated on a private corner lot, complete with two car detached garage, original stained glass front door that welcomes each guest, newer water heater, upgraded electrical, hardwood flooring, warm and inviting living room with fireplace with tile surround, crown molding, built-in speakers, and recessed lighting. Working from home will be a pleasure in this home office or sitting room, with lots of windows, ceiling fan, and built-in decorative shelving. This home also features a formal dining room with door to the patio to make outdoor entertaining a breeze, gorgeous updated kitchen with tile flooring, Quartz countertops, newer appliances, coffee bar, tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, pantry with pull out shelving, and breakfast nook with built-in bench with storage. Enjoy movie night in this fabulous main floor family room with large windows, wet bar with concrete countertop, and built-in TV stand. Spend peaceful nights in the spacious master bedroom with hardwood flooring, large windows to bring in the natural lighting, crown molding, and closet. This second level features two additional bedrooms, laundry chute, and two full updated bathrooms, one with tile shower and walk-in cedar closet, and one with an air bubble tub/shower combo with heated flooring. The unfinished basement has an abundance of storage space and potential! Sit back and relax out in this serene backyard with wood fencing, great patio with pergola for your summer barbecues, and lots of room to run! Welcome Home!
77 Beverly Road

If this home could talk, it would tell you how much love it is filled with. Sellers have meticulously maintained this ideally located Dutch colonial home. Hardwood floors add warmth to the large living room floor which flows from the living room as you enter the front door, into the dining room. The living room features a fireplace with built-ins on either side. The dining room is also ample in size and is connected to the eat in kitchen. To round off the first floor, there is a airy three season room overlooking the relaxing back yard that has been professionally landscaped. The upper level has three bedrooms with nice sized closets as well as a full bath. There is also hardwood floors throughout the second floor, including the bedroom that is currently carpeted. There are pull down stairs to the attic which has room for storage and has blown in insulation. The lower level has ample storage, updated electrical and the burner has been converted to gas. Come check out this wonderful home and be the next owners to fill it with loving memories!
3 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $779000

Enter the home through the leaded glass door into the foyer. The staircase features wood newel post w/iron spindles. The 1st room is the flex room that can be used in many different ways. There are wood floors throughout the foyer, flex room, great room, kitchen & dinette. The great Rm. features a fireplace & large windows & flows into the kitchen & informal dining. The kitchen features an oversized pantry, large island, custom cabinets & quartz countertops. Off the dinette there is a Maintenance free deck. The master bedroom features cathedral ceilings, large walk-in closet, free standing soaker tub, tiled walk-in shower, double vanities w/quartz counter, linen closet & private water closet. There are 2 other bedrooms on the main level with a bathroom close by that has a tub/shower, vanity with quartz countertop & a linen closet. The garage is oversized & roughed in for plumbing & a garage furnace. Located in a convenient location close to restaurants, parks & bike trail.
4 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $1500000

Captivating impeccable custom-built home, nestled on 8.3 private park-like acres. 2 story foyer, light marble floor & beautiful brass chandelier. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Private master suite wing with multiple closets & sitting room. Master bath boasts marble heated floors & shower seat. Elegant living room with gas fireplace, large formal dining room. Kitchen has a stunning 2 story ceiling. Ornate crown moldings. Great views from every window. Screened in porch w/slate floors 18x25. Inviting family room w/woodburning fireplace & built-ins. Main floor office. 3 car garage w/epoxy floors & heated! 2nd story has 3 bedrooms with private baths for all. Cozy sitting area to enjoy. Finished basement - family room, exercise room, bonus fun room with deep hot tub, seats 12. Kitchenette & fireplace! Carriage house 40x60, 2 stories. 8 vehicle storage, oil changing pit, compressed air system, 1/2 bath, finished office, WIFI & cable, surround sound. HVAC climate controlled.
11165 Sussex Court

Adorable Salem Station townhome that just needs a little TLC to make it perfect! Nice floorplan with the Kitchen in the front of the home with a large window and roomy enough for a breakfast table. Above the kitchen sink is a convenient pass through window to view the Dining Room and Family Room while you prepare meals or wash dishes. The entire main floor is filled with light from windows and a sliding glass door that leads outside to fenced yard. The Family Room has a cozy fireplace to gather around. A powder room completes this level. Upstairs are two Master Bedrooms, each with its own private Bathroom and a laundry room. Great location near the neighborhood pool. Easy access to I95, and close to restaurants and shopping. Brand new roof! Everything is in working order, but offered AS IS.
5 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $699900

A special home, with numerous custom features, situated on a private cul-de-sac, on a wooded, .53 acre lot. Dramatic 2 story entry foyer opens to a stunning curved staircase to the 2nd floor. Includes a 2 story Great Room w/fireplace, plus Living Rm & Office. Large Formal Dining Room. The kitchen includes high end appliances, huge center island w/Breakfast Bar, large pantry, & a cozy informal dinette area. The 2nd floor offers 10' ceiling height, & each bedroom with a full bath & skylight. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet, jetted tub, ceramic shower, & a cozy sitting area. The basement has 9' foundation, & includes a 5th BR, Bath, Huge Rec Rm w/FP, wet bar, and 2nd kitchen PLUS a game room. Rec Rm includes a ceiling projector w/automated screen. Glass sliders walk out to rear yard area. All this plus a 4 Car Garage, irrigation system, & more! Priced below the estimated Assessed value of $797,000.
509 Ryegrass Court

Hurry to see this immaculate move-in condition home located on a quiet cul-de-sac with a view of Oakhurst Forest Preserve. The first floor has a lovely entry for greeting guests and a view of the formal living room and a dining room bordered with beautiful wainscot trim. There is a first floor powder room with lovely detailing, just off the foyer as well. The entire first floor has luxury vinyl plank flooring that was added in 2018. The updated kitchen with ceramic tile backsplash has a cozy breakfast room with a view of the back yard and is open to the family room. From the kitchen you have direct access to the yard and concrete patio for all the summer fun to come! The well organized utility room is quite large, and offers an abundance of storage and access to the 2 car attached garage. The washer and dryer are included as are all the kitchen appliances. Upstairs the Master Bedroom has a full bath and the other two bedrooms share the 2nd full bath. The water heater was updated 2020. The home has a wireless Lyric touchscreen alarm panel with integrated Skybell. The alarm system and doorbell camera can easily be transferred over to the new owner.
23511 Elk Grove Terrace

Don't miss the interactive floorplan! Immediately upon arrival outside this impeccable Goshen Oaks home you will notice that no attention to detail has been spared by the current homeowners. Of note is the new roof and gutters (1 year), all the exterior trim has been wrapped and windows replaced. The foyer is two-story and there are vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom and bathroom. On the main level there is a convenient library / office with built-in shelves.. Crown moldings abound throughout the home. The family room has a gas fireplace and two sets of French doors leading onto a fabulous deck made of Brazilian hardwood. The heating is dual zoned and replaced a few years ago. Kitchen features a Jennair induction cooktop, Bosch dishwasher (super quiet), a brand new GE double wall oven, granite counters and hardwood floor! The master bath has been totally renovated with beautiful tiling, glass shower doors, wall jets, garden tub, and sep. WC. The master closet has convenient closet organizers. There are an additional 3 good sized bedrooms on the upper level and a sparkling hall bath. The full-sized basement is partially finished with plenty of room for storage. New vinyl plank flooring, recessed lighting, half-bath and walk-out French doors take you to a beautifully manicured yard with split-rail fence. There is a storage shed under the deck. The Goshen Oaks neighborhood is extremely desirable and backs-up to Damascus Regional Park with its multitude of walking paths and ball fields. Don't wait to make an appointment to see this gem! It is immaculate in every way and completely move-in ready for the new buyers! There will be an Open House - Sunday June 6th, 1p.m. - 3:30 p.m. https://mls.Truplace.com/property/40/99641/
Mansion on the Market: $1M home tops market in St. Cloud

This home in Quarry Woods shines day or night with custom lighting and landscaping. From the waterfront that can be used for fishing, swimming or paddle boat rides, to the backyard patio, this home is set for summer fun. The brick exterior and stone and extensive landscaping welcome friends and...
Redfin

Convert Your Garage Into a Living Space: A Garage Makeover Guide

For most homeowners, a garage is a place to store cars, tools, or function as the “catch-all” for anything that’s not currently in your home. However, with a little imagination and added preparation, it’s possible to transform a garage into a usable space for far more than just storage. And, if you’re looking to add a little extra living space, finishing an underused garage into a bonus room is a great option to maximize the square footage of your home.
Old Jaffa House 4 // PITSOU KEDEM ARCHITECTS

Adjacent to the side of the hill rock on the edge of ancient Jaffa Port, this apartment is a collection of 300-year-old spaces built around a central patio. The basis of the concept – searching for a stitch between Ottoman architecture and the contemporary architecture of the studio, and the connection between ancient building traditions and innovative technologies – such as glazed arches without divisions in axial opening and roofs containing modern infrastructure. In the design of the apartment, an engineering effort was invested to connect the spaces in scope to create a flow between them.
Boutique building with homes from the $800Ks available in Leslieville

In Toronto’s competitive real estate market, it’s not every day you find modern homes that are ready for immediate move-in for the taking. Even rarer is it to find homes available in pockets of some of the city’s most coveted neighbourhoods. Among them is Leslieville, known as being the perfect...