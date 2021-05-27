4531 Monmouth Street

Nestled on a quiet street in the desirable Fair Chase community, this exquisite 3 bedroom 2 full/2half bath townhome is infused with countless designer touches creating instant appeal and backs to woodlands for ultimate privacy. A tailored brick front exterior, covered entrance, 2-car garage with EV charger, deck, an open floor plan, high ceilings, decorative moldings, hardwood flooring, fireplace, a gourmet kitchen with beautiful new granite, neutral color palette, an abundance of windows ensure no detail has been overlooked. ***** Rich hardwood floors in the foyer welcome you home and usher you upstairs and into the formal living room where floor-to-ceiling arched windows stream natural light illuminating warm neutral paint, crown molding, and plush carpet. Here, sliding glass doors open to a large deck overlooking majestic woodlands+GGseamlessly blending indoor and outdoor entertaining. Back inside, step up to the dining room overlooking the living room that offers plenty of space for all occasions, and is accented by chair railing. Gleaming hardwood floors flow into the gourmet kitchen will please the sophisticated chef with beautiful brand new granite countertops, an abundance of 42+G- cabinetry, decorative backsplashes, and quality appliances including double wall ovens and stainless steel refrigerator with snack drawer and ice/water dispenser. A large center island with gas cooktop provides an additional working surface and extra seating. The adjoining breakfast nook with ample table space and family room with lighted ceiling fan creates a wonderful open atmosphere that facilitates entertaining family and friend during meal prep. A lovely powder room complements the main level. ****** Upstairs, the gracious owner+GGs suite boasts a tray ceiling, plush carpet, contemporary lighted ceiling fan, and huge walk-in closet. The en suite bath features a dual-sink vanity, mirrored accent wall, sumptuous corner soaking tub, and glass enclosed shower+GGall enhanced by spa-toned tile flooring and surround. Down the hall, two additional bright and cheerful bedrooms+GGeach with lighted ceiling fans and generous closet space+GGenjoy access to the beautifully appointed hall bath, while a bedroom level laundry closet eases the daily task. The daylight walkout lower level recreation room offers plenty of space for games, media, or simple relaxation in front of a cozy gas fireplace and has sliding glass doors opening to a patio and fenced yard, while an additional full bath and direct garage access complete the comfort and luxury of this wonderful home. ****** All this can be found in a peaceful residential community with clubhouse, outdoor pool, tennis courts, and tot lot, and just minutes from elementary school and Routes 29 & 50, I-66, Fairfax County Parkway, Vienna Metro, and Free park and ride at the Fairfax County Government Center. Everyone will love the diverse shopping, dining, and entertainment choices to be found at Fairfax Corner, Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Town Center, and Fair Lakes. Golfers can hit the links at nearby Penderbrook Golf Club and outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy the many area parks including Piney Branch Stream Valley Park, and Rocky Run Stream Valley Trail delivering a hardscaped trail through 3.8 miles of woodland along the streambed. It+GGs the perfect home in a spectacular location.