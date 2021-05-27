7737 Lexington Court
Gorgeous 4BR/3.5BA, end-unit town home with 3 finished levels & garage. This home has 9'ceilings and 20' width, high-end designer finishes, HW floors & brilliant natural light throughout. Gourmet, eat-in kitchen w/large island, quartz counters & SS appliances. Formal dining & living combo w/ 8' sliding glass door to expansive deck - perfect for entertaining. Entry level features den/recreation room/office/4th bedroom with full bath. Marble baths. Backs to conservation area & just minutes to major commuter routes, retail, restaurants & BWI airport.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com