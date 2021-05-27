Cancel
MLS

7737 Lexington Court

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGorgeous 4BR/3.5BA, end-unit town home with 3 finished levels & garage. This home has 9'ceilings and 20' width, high-end designer finishes, HW floors & brilliant natural light throughout. Gourmet, eat-in kitchen w/large island, quartz counters & SS appliances. Formal dining & living combo w/ 8' sliding glass door to expansive deck - perfect for entertaining. Entry level features den/recreation room/office/4th bedroom with full bath. Marble baths. Backs to conservation area & just minutes to major commuter routes, retail, restaurants & BWI airport.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Retail
Economy
MLS
Real Estate
Lexington, VAWDBJ7.com

Kendal at Lexington opens Borden Center

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Kendal at Lexington cut a ribbon after a presentation showing the work it has completed over the past year at the Borden Center. Construction was delayed last year by COVID considerations, but the newly-expanded and improved building allows them to care for more residents and even offer some facilities to the community.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

4940 NW 15th Avenue

MASKS REQUIRED FOR ENTRYBeautiful & immaculate Townhome; 3 BR + loft, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage in Gated Community in Boca Raton. Stainless Steel appliances, Granite Counters in Kitchen with Island, full washer and dryer. Large Master bedroom with Huge Custom Walk In-Closet. All bedrooms have custom closet build-outs. Upgraded A/C unit, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Home comes equipped with the latest technology: Ring Doorbell, Google Nest, Yale Smart Lock, and Nest Thermostat. High Impact Glass, 9' ceilings. Laminate flooring upstairs. Steps away from a 78 acre Nature Preserve & 41 acre (Blue) Lake with 4 miles of trails miles of Trails. Walk to shops & restaurants. Centra has Heated Pool, Hot Tub, Gym & Lush Landscaping. You'll LOVE LIVING at CENTRA...Come See Your New Home!
Lexington, NCWinston-Salem Journal

D.R. Horton plans Lexington single-family development

A Texas single-family residential developer is moving forward on its latest Triad project with a subsidiary spending $3.78 million to buy three tracts in Lexington. According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing last week, Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc. purchased a combined 211.15 acres off Hege Road from Clinard Farm Partners LLC of Kernersville. The purchase consists of 90 lots.
Lexington, SCLexington County Chronicle

Lexington philanthropist retiring

To many who knew him, Sam Tenenbaum was a force of nature. He succeeded as a philanthropist for more than 40 years because he was so passionate he was hard to say no to. As Prisma Health Foundation president, he helped raise more than $72 million. He and his wife...
Evart, MISFGate

Evart Car Club seeks additional members

EVART — The Evart Car Club was formed in 1993. They currently have around 25 members, and are always looking for car enthusiasts to join. Activities of the club include car cruises — sometimes stopping at interesting sights — parades, Eight Point Lake cruise/parade — always the Friday before Labor Day — a summer picnic, a Christmas Party, and other informal gatherings.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Affiliated Driving School 1-Day Class is Forming in July, Receive Insurance Discount, Ticket Dismissal Upon Completion

The Affiliated Driving School one-day course is returning to Sulphur Springs, and the first class is forming for July 29, 2021. The course lasts from 10am til 4pm that day at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizen Center at 150 MLK Drive in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Drivers of any age are welcome to attend. Also, this class is an excellent way to save 10% off of your Liability Insurance. The Discount is good for 3 Years. Cost is $15 to take this one-day course. This class can also be used for a Ticket Dismissal, and the cost for that course is $25. With questions or to sign up, call (903) 885-1661, or email [email protected]. There must be at least 6 persons to sign up for the class to form.
Politicslexingtonnc.gov

Lexington Reviews Development Ordinance

On Tuesday morning, the Lexington City Council reviewed proposed changes to the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) during a special meeting. The UDO contains the procedures and standards for residential, commercial, and industrial development in the city limits. Lexington is utilizing a state-mandated update as an opportunity to ensure Lexington can sustain current growth demand in the most effective way possible.
Illinois StatePosted by
Q985

Super Rare Car With a Space Donut Interior for Sale in Illinois

You don't see these cars on the road too often. Now you might be able to get one for yourself, at a pretty decent price. The car, a 1994 Suzuki Cappuccino, is for sale on Facebook marketplace. It's a 5 speed manual with 90,000 miles. Considering the car is 27 years old, and to have so few miles logged, will make it a pretty fun starter vehicle.
Lexington, KYlanereport.com

Limestone Bank announces opening of new branch in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Limestone Bank Inc. has opened a new Lexington banking center located in The Fountains at Palomar, a new shopping center development at the corner of Harrodsburg Road and Man o’ War Boulevard. The new full-service banking features a stone façade, a large limestone lobby, eight private offices,...
San Jose, CAMercury News

Homebuilder buys big San Jose mobile home park where houses will sprout

SAN JOSE — A veteran homebuilder has bought the site of a huge mobile home park where the developer intends to construct hundreds of new residences. Pulte Homes has bought the land occupied by the Winchester Ranch Mobile Home Park in San Jose next to the world-famous Winchester Mystery House, according to documents filed on May 28 in Santa Clara County.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Making This Major Change Starting Saturday

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart served as a vital place to stock up on household necessities for millions of people. However, the realities of the virus also made it necessary to change certain policies to comply with public health guidelines and local ordinances. But as the pandemic continues to wind down, Walmart has just announced a major change it is making that will go into effect over the weekend. Read on to see what the world's largest retailer is doing at its stores.
Highland, MEtheirregular.com

The Lexington & Highland Historical Society opening

LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP — The History House Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from Memorial Day weekend through September. This is a reflection of the early years of rural Maine farm homes and equipment. Find L&HHS on Facebook. The museum is located at the junction...
Lexington, SCswlexledger.com

Enjoy Coffee with a Cop in Lexington today and on upcoming Saturdays

Lexington, SC (05/22/2021) – Chief Terrence Green of the Lexington Police Department announced Friday that officers will be at the Market at Icehouse today and will continue being there on Saturdays once a month through the summer, for Coffee with a Cop and child passenger seat check events. After taking...
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

Here’s the cheapest gas in Lexington Saturday

(LEXINGTON, KY) According to Lexington gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.53 per gallon on gas. Thorntons at 2291 Elkhorn Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.26 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 300 N Martin Luther King Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
Lexington, KYwmky.org

Lexington's Vaccine Outreach To Go Door-To-Door

Some Lexington residents could be hearing a knock on their door as the city works to keep its COVID-19 vaccination numbers up. As mass vaccination sites are dismantled and operations transition to smaller clinics and pharmacies, Lexington is planning on getting the word out in person. "Our plan is to...