7737 Lexington Court

The Affiliated Driving School one-day course is returning to Sulphur Springs, and the first class is forming for July 29, 2021. The course lasts from 10am til 4pm that day at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizen Center at 150 MLK Drive in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Drivers of any age are welcome to attend. Also, this class is an excellent way to save 10% off of your Liability Insurance. The Discount is good for 3 Years. Cost is $15 to take this one-day course. This class can also be used for a Ticket Dismissal, and the cost for that course is $25. With questions or to sign up, call (903) 885-1661, or email [email protected]. There must be at least 6 persons to sign up for the class to form.