Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Suunto's New Smartwatch Is Looking Like The Peak Of Its Lineup

By Justin Diaz
Android Headlines
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuunto this week announced a new smartwatch that is being added to its collection, the Suunto 9 Peak. Unlike the Suunto 7, the Suunto 9 Peak smartwatch doesn’t run on Google’s Wear OS. That’s probably for the better if you want battery longevity. Because Wear OS has a track record...

www.androidheadlines.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps Watch#Smartwatches#Gps Tracking#Google Os#Fitness#Google Inc#Gps#Battery Life#Wear Os#Battery Longevity#Tour Mode Bumps#Track Record#Retailers#Collection#Sale#Cycling#Weight#This Week#Active People#Etc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
Related
DC Rainmaker

Suunto 9 Peak: Everything you ever wanted to know

In many ways, the Suunto 9 Peak is unlike anything Suunto has ever introduced before. Yet in other ways, it’s like everything Suunto has before it. Some differences are glaringly obvious, like the sleek new watch design – throwing away the often chunky Suunto exterior style, while somehow feeling distinctly Suunto. While other differences are only seen after a run: Absolutely perfect GPS tracks. So perfect that you’d think they might be fake.
Wareable

Sleek new Suunto 9 Peak is slimmer, lighter and goes longer

Suunto has launched the Suunto 9 Peak, its thinnest and lightest endurance sports watch. It’s 37% thinner and 36% lighter than the Suunto 9 Baro, and it’s designed to be more comfortable for everyday wear and slide under sleeves and clothing more easily. You still get 170 hours of GPS...
Electronicsxda-developers

Samsung adds four new models to its Smart Monitor lineup

In November last year, Samsung introduced a new range of Smart Monitors that offered features commonly found on the company’s smart TVs. Based on Samsung’s proprietary Tizen OS, the Samsung Smart Monitor range offered users a new all-in-one experience with wireless DeX support, Bixby voice controls, and support for a host of popular streaming services. The Smart Monitors made their way to the Indian market earlier this year in April. Now, Samsung is adding four new models to the lineup.
ElectronicsStuff.tv

Suunto's latest outdoor smartwatch is the thinnest and toughest timepiece it's ever made

Suunto's latest smartwatch is being touted as the thinnest, smallest, and toughest timepiece it has ever made, so it's already off to a pretty decent start in terms of bragging rights. The Suunto 9 Peak (£629) is constructed out of sapphire glass and Grade 5 titanium, and boasts a surprisingly sleek finish considering it's been designed to weather the great outdoors. Tucked away beneath that deceptively hardy exterior is a plethora of tech including a GPS tracker, up to 14 day battery, heart rate monitor, calorie counter, barometer, altimeter, blood oxygen monitor, sleep tracker, and a digital compass. Over 80 sport modes can be used to keep tabs on everything from running and cycling to skiing and open water swimming, the latter of which is made possible thanks to 100 meters of water resistance. The Suunto Peak 9 can be pre-ordered now and will begin shipping on June 17.
Electronicsxda-developers

Samsung is only ditching Tizen for its smartwatches and not its TVs

Samsung’s Tizen operating system took a wild turn. At Google I/O 2021, Google announced that the next update of Wear OS was made in collaboration with Samsung. This collaboration signified that Samsung would have a central role in developing the next version of Wear OS, bringing several of their services and features over, while also announcing that their upcoming smartwatches would no longer run Tizen but rather Wear OS from this point onwards. This led many people to think that Samsung was abandoning Tizen and merging it outright into Wear OS. The truth of the matter, however, is that Tizen is not only running on smartwatches. The company officially confirmed that, at least as of this moment, they will still use Tizen in its TVs.
Electronicsmensgear.net

Despite its classic look the Sequent Titanium Elektron is an innovative smartwatch

Google’s 2021 I/O event was full of exciting updates regarding many of its products. One of the most interesting surprises was Samsung’s decision to switch back to Wear OS from its Tizen platform. On the flip side, this announcement dashes hopes for a Pixel smartwatch. While waiting for what comes next, we found out about this cool Kickstarter project called Titanium Elektron.
TechnologyPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Suunto’s new wearable is the best-looking running watch I’ve seen yet

Suunto’s latest smartwatch, the Suunto 9 Peak, is not only the thinnest wearable the company has ever put out, but I’d argue it’s also the most attractive. Weighing just 52g with the strap included, the Suunto 9 Peak is 36% lighter and 37% thinner than the current Suunto 9 Baro flagship. Suunto has specifically highlighted that the 9 Peak’s lightweight frame allows it to sit comfortably under a sleeve without getting caught on clothing, showing that the company plans to market the device as a stylish fashion accessory, as well as a competent running watch.
Businesssoutharkansassun.com

Google’s partnership with Samsung smartwatch!

Once again reset button is being hit by Google, for a new wearable OS combining with Samsung’s Tizen wearable operating system. It is tentatively called “Wear.” On Wear OS the company is throwing in the towel. It’s trying yet again, with Samsung’s Tizen OS. For Android owners interested in a decent smartwatch it is theoretically good news.
Electronicsava360.com

It looks like Fitbit’s wearables are getting a new snore-tracking feature

Since 2017, Fitbit’s wearables have included a sleep tracking features that focus on analyzing your heart rate and in-sleep movements. Now, after 9to5Google decompiled the app’s latest APK, we’ve learned that the Google-owned health and fitness dedicated company is adding a “nighttime snoring and noise detection” feature along with “Sleep Animals.”
ElectronicsHartford Courant

What’s the best smartwatch for horseback riding?

For every naysayer who says, “Horseback riding isn’t a sport; all you do is sit there,” there is an equestrian who knows better. Managing a 1,500-pound animal is a vigorous, athletic workout. But what is the best way to monitor the exercise that you’re getting and stay in touch with...
acquiremag.com

Suunto launches its thinnest and smallest watch yet

We can only imagine that customers have been yearning for a smaller Suunto for sometime and now the company is delivering with its smallest model yet, the Suunto 9 Peak. The watch's grade 5 titanium case is 43mm and just 10.9mm thick and features both a heart rate monitor and blood oxygen sensors. Battery life is rated at about two weeks in time mode, 7 days with 24/7 tracking and mobile notifications, and from 25-170 hours with GPS enabled. It also features over 80 sport modes, weather tracking, altimeter, compass, sleep tracking, and much more.
Electronicstheiet.org

Hands-on review: Xplora XGO2 children’s smartwatch

Lockdowns are easing, Summer's coming: let your children roam free in the open air, with smart new wearable tech for them and peace of mind for you. Children are excellent little mimics. Whatever Mum or Dad has, they want the same. Smartphones, tablets, fitness bands, smart watches. If they see a parent playing with something, naturally they want something similar of their own.
reviewgeek.com

Garmin Celebrates Global Running Day with the Forerunner 55 and 945 LTE Watches

It’s Global Running Day, which is the perfect time for Garmin to announce new watches. So, uh, we get new watches! The Forerunner 55 and 945 LTE are the newest members of the Garmin running/multisport family. Here’s the skinny. Garmin Forerunner 55: An Entry Level Watch with High-End Features. If...