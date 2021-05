A young woman who was detained along with Belarus dissident journalist Roman Protasevich when the passenger plane they were travelling on was intercepted by a war jet and diverted to Minsk has appeared in a video at a detention centre.Sofia Sapega, 23, and Mr Protasevich, 26, were both arrested after their Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania was forced to land in the Belarus capital on Sunday, in a move said to be orchestrated by President Alexander Lukashenko, often described as Europe's last dictator.In a video released on a pro-Lukashenko Telegram channel on Monday, Ms Sapega, a Russian student...