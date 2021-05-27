Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Burlington, VT

City should reconsider local option sales tax

By Jeffrey Pascoe, South Burlington
vtcng.com
 6 days ago

South Burlington opted in to local option taxes in 2007. The argument at the time was that out-of-towners would be paying part of the tax and we could use their money to reduce our property taxes. The authorizing legislation specified that the state would keep 30 percent of the proceeds for administrative costs.

www.vtcng.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Burlington, VT
Government
City
South Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Taxes#Local Option#Property Taxes#Retail Sales#State Costs#State Property#Sales Tax Savings#City Retailers#City Residents#Administrative Costs#State Approval#Legislation#Money#Shipping Charges#Amazon Laws#Transactions#Internet Shopping#Portions#Out Of Towners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sales Tax
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Amazon
Related
Vermont Statevermontbiz.com

Evslin: Broadband equity isn’t happening in Vermont this year

Why did Progressive Senator Pearson lead the opposition?. by Tom Evslin You’d think Progressives would be all in for a plan to use a fraction of federal Rescue funds to assure that every Vermont family regardless of income or location had a chance to get connected immediately to the broadband service they need to participate in the post-pandemic world. You’d be wrong!
Vermont Statevermontbiz.com

Talcove: Vermont’s unemployment fraud problems are correctable

Every bank in the US utilizes technology that can stop it. by Haywood Talcove Weeks ago,Vermont’s Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington made the tough call to entirely shut down the state’s online portal for filing for unemployment benefits. Facing an ongoing barrage of fraudulent claims coming from transnational criminal groups, domestic organized criminal groups and everyone in between, agency leaders had no choice but to move from a digital filing system to an analog one: phone calls.
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont launches citizen science project to update wetland maps

A 111-year-old covered bridge in Troy, Vermont, was destroyed last February after it caught fire. Now, two Northeast Kingdom students are doing their part to make sure that connection remains between the town and its former landmark. Raw video of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's COVID news briefing-May 17. Emerald Ash Borer...
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gets over $100,000 for Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative

$317,000 Awarded to Help Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont Communities Improve Recreation Opportunities. Vermont Business Magazine Grants from the Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative(link is external) will help 11 communities and organizations serve residents and visitors with improved outdoor recreation opportunities. Vermont will receive over $100,000 for six organizations. “This...
Vermont Statewhdh.com

Vermont speeds up reopening

The state of Vermont has moved to phase three of its reopening plan two weeks earlier than had been planned. The state moved to phase three Friday rather than June 1 because it has already exceeded the goal of having of having more than 60% of the population with at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19.
Chittenden County, VTvermontbiz.com

Smallest businesses can still apply for Restaurant Revitalization Fund

Vermont Business Magazine The US Small Business Administration's RRF program has received more than 147,000 applications from women, veterans, and socially- and economically-disadvantaged business owners requesting a total of $29 billion in relief funds, and more than 266,000 applications overall representing over $65 billion in requested funds nationwide. Though the...
Colchester, VTPosted by
VTDigger

New independent surgery center proposed in Colchester

The new facility will have four surgical suites and is meant to increase availability of outpatient surgery in Chittenden County and help lower health care costs, said Amy Cooper, who filed the proposal. Read the story on VTDigger here: New independent surgery center proposed in Colchester.
Vermont StateWCAX

Lowest Vermont COVID hospitalizations in months

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in six months, less than 10 people are in Vermont hospitals with COVID-19. One person is in the ICU. Gov. Phil Scott commemorated the milestone with a tweet. The health department hosted nine walk-in clinics across the state Saturday. There’s another Sunday...
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Act 250 Notice Minor Application #4C0329-21C 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093

On May 3, 2021, Allen Brook Development Inc., 31 Commerce Avenue, South Burlington, VT 05403 and Glavel Inc., 110 Main Street, Suite 2G, Burlington, VT 05401 filed application number 4C0329-21C for a project that includes: (1) merging Lots #4 and #5 to create a single 14.67 acre lot; (2) a change-in-use to Suite #1 for use as a facility to manufacture foam glass aggregate; (3) construction of a 45ft x 60ft covered canopy for glass storage; (4) construction of two 14ft diameter, 58ft tall silos for raw glass storage; (5) construction of two concrete bunkers for temporary storage of foam glass aggregate; (6) construction of a new paved truck pull-off for loading material; (7) construction of a new 4ft x 15ft covered canopy over the entrance to Suite #1; (8) construction of a new transformer pad on the north side of Suite #1; (9) construction of a 10ft x 20ft building addition to house mechanical equipment on the north side of Suite #1; (10) construction of a 2-acre gravel yard for storage, bagging, and handling of finished product; and (11) amend condition #16 of Land Use Permit #4C0329-21A to allow manufacturing use in the existing commercial building on Lot #5. The project is located at 131 Red Pine Circle in Essex, Vermont.
Vermont StateStamford Advocate

Vermont speeds up reopening, NH Fisher Cats update mask rule

A state senator in Maine wants to create a grant program to help theaters in the state stay in operation after struggling through the coronavirus pandemic. Sen. Mattie Daughtry of Brunswick has introduced a bill that would provide the grants to performing and cinematic arts venues. The program would be...
Chittenden County, VTWCAX

St. Mikes celebrates in-person commencement

This week has seen the worst fighting in years between Israelis and Palestinians in the long-running conflict over land and Palestinian sovereignty in the Middleast. Construction is in full swing on a new bike path on Route 15 in Chittenden County. Tax deadline is Monday. Updated: 36 minutes ago. Darren...
Chittenden County, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Town of Bolton: Notice of Public Hearing

The DRB will hold a virtual public hearing on Thursday, May 27, 2021, starting at 6:30 pm, to consider the following applications:. Application 2021-24-DRB: Applicant: Kyle and Amanda Guyette, Property Owner: (same) – Appealing Zoning Administrator's denial of application #2021-23-ZP to build a 30' x 30' garage at 175 Champ Ln. Applicants are requesting a setback waiver to reduce 35 ft. minimum setbacks for north and east property lines. The property is located in the Rural I District. (Tax Map #15A-4060175).
Posted by
sevendaysvt

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Carol A. Sehlinger

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-01038. To the creditors of: Carol A. Sehlinger late of South Burlington. I have been appointed administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.