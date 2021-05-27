City should reconsider local option sales tax

On May 3, 2021, Allen Brook Development Inc., 31 Commerce Avenue, South Burlington, VT 05403 and Glavel Inc., 110 Main Street, Suite 2G, Burlington, VT 05401 filed application number 4C0329-21C for a project that includes: (1) merging Lots #4 and #5 to create a single 14.67 acre lot; (2) a change-in-use to Suite #1 for use as a facility to manufacture foam glass aggregate; (3) construction of a 45ft x 60ft covered canopy for glass storage; (4) construction of two 14ft diameter, 58ft tall silos for raw glass storage; (5) construction of two concrete bunkers for temporary storage of foam glass aggregate; (6) construction of a new paved truck pull-off for loading material; (7) construction of a new 4ft x 15ft covered canopy over the entrance to Suite #1; (8) construction of a new transformer pad on the north side of Suite #1; (9) construction of a 10ft x 20ft building addition to house mechanical equipment on the north side of Suite #1; (10) construction of a 2-acre gravel yard for storage, bagging, and handling of finished product; and (11) amend condition #16 of Land Use Permit #4C0329-21A to allow manufacturing use in the existing commercial building on Lot #5. The project is located at 131 Red Pine Circle in Essex, Vermont.