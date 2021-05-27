Discover thousands of products up to 70% off during the Unreal Engine Massive Marketplace Sale

The month of June is now upon us, which means that Dual Universe’s May newsletter is available for reading in case anyone missed any features from the space sandbox over the past 31 days. The bulletin leads off with a nod towards the optimizations applied in patch 0.25 while also offering up one player’s 4K 60 FPS footage as an example of how the patch has made things better. Said player, for the record, does detail his machine’s specs in the comments.