Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Discover thousands of products up to 70% off during the Unreal Engine Massive Marketplace Sale

unrealengine.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith thousands of products discounted at up to 70% off, our Massive Marketplace sale is arguably our biggest one yet! It's such a gargantuan event that even the Earth is marked down, specifically tansuergene's modular Earth Simulator. But why stop at the Earth when you can also break out of the atmosphere with Wiktoria Zac's Atmospheric Sci-Fi Music pack. Celebrate this explosive sale with Medartimus's Art of Explosions with Sounds pack.

www.unrealengine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Earth Simulator#Source Engine#Landscape#Skyscrapers#Massive Marketplace#Arunodasusiripala#Castle Modular Pack#Polysphere Studio#Unreal Engine Today#Massive Environments#Discover#Sale#Advanced Creation Tool#Vast Open Terrain#Epic Castles#Feature#Offer#Expansive Cities#Sounds Pack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Arts
Related
Video Gamesjetbrains.com

Rider for UE Public Preview Now Works With Unreal Engine 5

The Unreal Engine 5 Early Preview looks exciting, doesn’t it? We’re happy to help you to get the most out of it with Rider for Unreal Engine. We spent the last few days after the announcement polishing our support and fixing various glitches here and there, and now we are happy to say:
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

First Look at Unreal Engine 5 Game Features Plugin

In addition, you now have the ability to manage world systems, actor components, and manage resources using Data Registers. It unlocks new possibilities for developers to build complex, multi-mode games without having to worry about referencing content, gameplay logic, and blueprint actors “just in case” they are needed for a specific scenario.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Dual Universe talks up patch 0.25 improvements, discusses docking revamps, and shows off a massive player ship

The month of June is now upon us, which means that Dual Universe’s May newsletter is available for reading in case anyone missed any features from the space sandbox over the past 31 days. The bulletin leads off with a nod towards the optimizations applied in patch 0.25 while also offering up one player’s 4K 60 FPS footage as an example of how the patch has made things better. Said player, for the record, does detail his machine’s specs in the comments.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Unreal Engine 5 Powered Ray Traced Forest map looks incredible in new video showcase

The Unreal Engine 5 will make future games powered by it look incredible as even the early access version of the engine can be used to create some great looking maps. MAWI United shared a new video a few days ago featuring their Birch Forest map, recreated in Epic’s new engine. The card features Lumen with ray tracing, making everything look even more impressive.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Summer Sale: iZotope plugin bundles up to 90% OFF through June

Plugin Boutique has announced the launch of a summer sale on iZotope, offering deep discounts on selected plugin bundles and upgrades for the month of June. The promotion includes the Music Production Suite 4, which is priced $499 USD (regular $999 USD). The bundle includes all the tools you need to take your musical ideas from a collection of tracks to a polished product ready for release: Ozone 9 Advanced, Neutron 3 Advanced, RX 8 Standard, Neoverb, Nectar 3 Plus, Stutter Edit 2, Tonal Balance Control 2, R4 by Exponential Audio, VocalSynth 2, and Insight 2. Upgrades and crossgrades start from $149 USD.
Video Gamesunrealengine.com

Understanding Nanite - Unreal Engine 5's new virtualized geometry system

With the release of Unreal Engine 5 Early Access, we’re setting aside time over the coming months for a series of in-depth presentations on our weekly livestream, Inside Unreal. We kicked this series off last week just after UE5 Early Access was announced as Epic's Nick Whiting (Technical Director), Nick...
Computersrekkerd.org

W.A. Production Epic Summer Bunde: 10 effect plugins for $19.90 USD!

W.A. Production has launched an Epic Summer Bundle, a limited time value offering with 96% off on a collection of 10 audio plugins. The bundle provides tools for compression, saturation, transient design, delay, flanger, phaser, chorus and more. We’ve dropped the price of some of our most popular plugins and...
Video GamesNo Film School

What Does Unreal Engine 5 Mean for Filmmakers?

Virtual production is here to stay, and it's building steam. After the release of Unreal Engine 5 (early access) and two of its primary features, Nanite and Lumen, the tool continues to grow. Over the last year or so, a term that was once elusive has nearly become part of...
Video GamesGhacks Technology News

Gog kicks off Summer Sale 2021 with up to 90% discounts on games

What better way is there to spend your Summer than to purchase a few new interesting PC games to play these in the chilled atmosphere of your home while everyone else is getting roasted outside. The Gog Summer Sale 2021 started just a moment ago and will run until June...
Video Gamesmmoculture.com

KOG – Grand Chase and Elsword developer working on new Unreal Engine 4 PC title

KOG, the Korean developer known for titles such as Grand Chase, Elsword, and most recently Kurtzpel, recently uploaded a job posting seeking a Technical Artist for a “new project.” According to the description, the candidate must be versed in Unreal Engine 4, present high-quality graphic solutions, have a high understanding of the art resource production flow, and able to lead the art technology department.
Video Gamesmoneysavingmom.com

Huge Sale on Nintendo Products + Exclusive Extra 15% off!

Love Nintendo? Don’t miss this huge sale with all kinds of fun items!. Zulily is having a huge sale on Nintendo Products! Plus, when you shop through our link, you will save an extra 15% off at checkout!. There are so many fun items in this sale like t-shirts, plush...
MakeupPopSugar

Glossier Is Having a Very Rare Sale Where Every Product Is 20% Off

Glossier stans, you might want to grab your credit cards: the beloved beauty brand is having a sale this week. We're not being dramatic when we tell you that this never happens. On June 10, Glossier announced via Instagram that it's having its first-ever Friends of Glossier sale. As the brand explained in the caption, its decision to discount its prices this week follows a very brief fiasco that occurred back in March when a secret discount code (FRIENDSOFGLOSSIER) was leaked online.
Video Gamesunrealengine.com

Bink Video and Bink Audio now available in Unreal Engine for free!

Today we’re releasing our latest work integrating RAD Game Tools technology into Unreal Engine as both Bink Video and Bink Audio through Epic Games’ internal development branch on GitHub, with Binary support available in Unreal Engine 4.27 and Unreal Engine 5 Early Access through your normal engine support channels. Bink...
Video Gamestrends1news.com

Secretlab gaming chair EOFY sale up to AU$150 off • ALi2DAY

The creator behind our favorite gaming chair has launched its EOFY sale, so now you can get the best chair around the house for less. Secretlab has lowered the price on its super comfy 2020 series chairs, including our number one pick, the Secretlab Titan gaming chair. These premium seats don’t usually come cheap, but if you’re a gamer looking to upgrade, or just want to work comfortably from home, these come highly recommended by the TechRadar team.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Game Builder Garage launches on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has made game development easier than ever before. Now you can create your own games on your Nintendo Switch with Game Builder Garage, which is out now. Nintendo has already experimented with game creation software, although earlier offerings focused primarily on very narrow game genres. Super Mario Maker 2 allows you to create extremely creative Mario levels, but they will still be side-scrolling platformers starring the company’s iconic plumber.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

This Unreal Engine 5 Superman Fan Tech Demo looks amazing

Reddit’s TJATOMICA has been experimenting with Unreal Engine 5 and shared an amazing GIF from his Superman project. This GIF shows the Man of Steel running and then flying high in the sky. And, to be honest, this is exactly the game that most Superman fans would love to see.
Video Gamesjetbrains.com

ReSharper C++ 2021.2 EAP: Unreal Engine 5 and Other UE Updates

Have you checked out the Unreal Engine 5 preview yet? The next major evolution of Unreal Engine brings a lot of cool stuff, and we are here to help you get the most out of it!. This EAP build includes a few project model fixes, so ReSharper C++ now works with Unreal Engine 5 from both the Unreal launcher and GitHub sources. Give it a try, and please report any issues you encounter since the new Unreal Engine version is in active development and unexpected glitches are possible.