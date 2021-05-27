Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

533 N Longwood Street

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome finish this Gem! Great rental area for investors or perfect for a homeowner looking to add a little TLC and personality. Get it before its gone!!. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Legacy. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keller Williams Legacy#All Rights Reserved#Arlington Realty Inc#Longwood Street#Listing Courtesy#Sale#Idx Information#Investors#Tlc#Contract
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
MLS
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Alexandria, VAhellovirginia.com

1104 N PITT STREET, ALEXANDRIA, VA 22314

Gorgeous 3BR/3.5BA brick colonial townhome with amazing outdoor space in fantastic Canal Way in the heart of Old Town. The neatly manicured exterior and brick walk create a charming welcome home. Stunning architectural elements and fresh updates fill the impressive four-level layout with refinished hardwood flooring, fresh designer paint, two fireplaces, exquisite trim work, built-ins galore, and more. The entry level draws you into the home's relaxed elegant style with a great room with a wood burning fireplace, built-in shelving, powder room, and great closets. The lovely fenced brick patio is the perfect spot for relaxing and entertaining. The recently updated galley-style kitchen is well-equipped with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, and granite countertops along with ample storage and prep space. Host a gathering in the sophisticated dining room with a fireplace, beamed ceiling, and open flow to the living room. Two serene bedroom levels offer three bedroom suites with elegantly tiled en suite bathrooms and wonderful closet space. The top-level bedroom features two skylights with attic and bonus storage. The home's location is the perfect starting point for work and play with only three blocks to the water, Mount Vernon Trail, Farmers Market, and dog park. An endless supply of crave-worthy dining from quick bites to fine dining surround you. Quickly check off errands with Harris Teeter just three blocks away and spend the weekend wandering the waterfront. Metrobus is right on the corner for easy commuting.
Real Estatehellovirginia.com

2724 N NELSON STREET, ARLINGTON, VA 22207

Impeccable French Colonial with a spectacular backyard pool complex featuring resort-like amenities, including an outdoor kitchen, pool house and spa! Rarely found in Arlington, the backyard improvements completed in 2019 and designed by landscape architect Scott Brinitzer will bring great enjoyment and memories to this wonderful home's new owners. The residence is located on over a half acre in sought-after Riverwood, tucked away on a quiet cul de sac, two stop lights to D.C. Generously sized, with easy flow and over 7200-square feet of finished living space including 6 bedrooms, 7 full and 2 half baths. Unique interior features include a stunning two-story great room leading to a screened porch overlooking the pool, 10-foot ceilings on all three levels, home office on main level, elevator and sauna, media & exercise room on the lower level. The gourmet kitchen features premium appliances, including separate full-sized refrigerator and freezer and two dishwashers. Each bedroom is amply sized with its own en suite bath. The owner's suite features a sitting room with fireplace and heated floors in the spacious bathroom. Custom woodwork finishes and architectural touches give this home individuality with a modern floorplan suitable for today's living and entertaining. The backyard features a 36x16 saltwater heated pool, 8 person Bradford spa, separate pool house with changing area and full bathroom with shower, custom Danver outdoor kitchen with commercial grade grill, refrigerator drawers, and sink, beautiful stone patio, lighting by Outdoor Illuminations, a gas fire table, and extensive landscaping, including Paw Paw trees, magnolias, crepe myrtle, plus a 16-zone irrigation system. This retreat overlooks mature woodlands offering privacy and serenity. A 3-car garage with charging station complete this true masterpiece.
Mclean, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7330 Aynsley Lane

Your long search is over - welcome home! Large end-unit townhome with 2-car garage that was originally the neighborhood model, is now available to be yours. Renovated kitchen faces a gorgeous common courtyard garden. High quality interior materials used for kitchen & bathrooms. Skylights throughout give the home superior natural lighting. Spacious master bedroom with heated floors in master bathroom. Closets, great shelving & storage abound throughout the entire house. Have your morning coffee or evening beverage in the newly landscaped backyard garden. Close to McLean metro station, Tyson's Corner mall, shopping, dining, highway exits, McLean public library and great parks!
Real Estatehometeamne.com

Fremont NE Homes for Sale

This data is from various Participants of the Great Plains REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service Inc Internet Data Exchange; is for consumers personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing; the listing broker is listed on each listing; the information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed, and is copyrighted ©2021 Great Plains REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service, Inc. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.
Indian Head, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

46 Riverside Run Drive

Indian Head, Charles County Maryland - Spacious end unit townhouse with 3 bedroom 1 full 1 half bath townhome in desired location within close proximity to Washington DC, Waldorf, shopping and more - meticulously kept 2 level home has an open floor plan, spacious kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances laminate flooring, separate dining room, spacious bedrooms, upgraded lighting, spacious fenced backyard with patio, lots of closet space, and more! Show and sell! Won't last long! Follow Covid protocols, use booties, shoe covering, do not use facilities/restrooms. Thank you for showing!
Retailnyrej.com

Bortz of Kislak Co. exclusively sells 150-unit multifamily property for $19 million

The Kislak Co. closed the sale of Crestwood Apartments, a 150-unit multifamily property located at 92 Fitzgerald Dr., for $19 million. Kislak marketed the property on an exclusive basis with senior vice president Janet Bortz handling the assignment for the seller, Tower Crestwood 2015, LLC and in a 1031 exchange. Bortz also procured the purchaser, Crestwood Gardens, LLC.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Carnival Drive

ATTENTION BUILDERS and COMMERCIAL DEVELOPERS. Prime development site offering 3.474 acres of land potential. Possible subdivision to attach to existing development with utilities on Carnival Drive. Possible commercial development with direct access to Antrim Blvd. Raw land zoned as General Business giving you a wide variety of possible uses including retail, multi-family, mini-storage, assisted living and much more. Possible SELLER FINANCING to qualified buyers. Buyer to confirm possible uses with county zoning and permit office.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5180 Fulton Street NW

Buyer's financing fell through, back on market Charming & bright semi-detached home on a quiet tree-lined street in Kent/Palisades. This well-kept 3-bedroom, 2 full bath home is freshly painted and move-in ready! Welcoming front porch, hardwood floors, living room, dining room, built-ins, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, family room with gas fireplace, back deck, large, fenced yard with shed, and off-street parking. Great location, walkable to Key School, MacArthur Blvd restaurants and shops, Palisades Rec Center, and many hiking/biking trails including the Capital Crescent Trail.
Fair Lakes, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

12511 N Lake Court

Have this fantastic 3-bedroom and 3 1/2 Bath End Unit in the Fair Lakes subdivision. 2 on the upper level and a 3rd bedroom and full bath on the lower level. Huge deck fenced rear yard and 2 Fireplaces! You can enjoy the Beautiful view of the lake.following: built-ins, dining area, kitchen, primary bath(s), 2 Fireplace(s), screen, dishwasher, dryer, exhaust fan, microwave, oven/range-electric, refrigerator, washer, electric alarm, Hot tub, and Leaf guard on the gutters. Close to schools and shopping centers with lots of community amenities.
Fredericksburg, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

642 Pelham Street

If you are looking for a fixer-upper in Fredericksburg, look no more. 642 Pelham Street sits on two lots in downtown Fredericksburg and will make a great investment. Listing courtesy of Samson Properties. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and...
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

359 N Washington Street

Welcome Home! Beautifully Renovated Colonial Style Home located in the desirable, small historic town of Berkeley Springs. While just a few blocks from the historic town, spa and parks it still has a country feel. This home features a large wrap around front porch, back patio secluded feel. 3 full bedrooms and a 4th could be used as a spare room or office. So many of the orignal characteristics of the home still exist beyond the Brand new kitchen featuring Granite counters, new cabinets,Lazy Suzan and Stainless Steel Appliances. This Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space for all your cooking needs. Large Formal Dining and Living room with a built in bookshelf, built ins in the Column areas and more! Main level feautres a half bath and laundry room right off of the kitchen. Brand New HVAC and Electric>
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

15945 Canada Goose Loop

DON'T WASTE A MOMENT GOING TO SEE THIS ONE * ONE OF THE NICEST SETTINGS YOU WILL FIND - RELAX ON THE DECK WHICH BACKS TO A NATURAL AREA - TREES, OCCOQUAN BAY AND POTOMAC RIVER * UPDATED PAINT THROUGHOUT * STAINLESS APPLIANCES * HUGE KITCHEN WITH ISLAND * HARDWOOD FLOORING * MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES VAULTED CEILING * LARGE REC ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND BUILT-IN MURPHY BED. GREAT LOCATION - MINUTES TO I-95, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

8641 Point Of Woods Drive

THIS IS YOUR FOREVER HOME!! *BEAUTIFUL , 3 LEVEL TOWN HOME* Features hardwood & tile floors throughout. Gorgeously updated bathrooms. Spacious Basement with spectacular wet bar with granite countertop. The backyard with deck and patio is perfect for entertaining, fenced for privacy. Ample storage shed in the rear. Conveniently located close to schools, shopping and public transportation.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

15513 N Platte Drive

Nice End-Unit Townhouse with 2019 Roof, HVAC, and Hot Water Heater. New Carpet in upper level. New Kitchen Sink. Patio, Shed, Fenced Yard. Wood-burning Fireplace. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use...
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Listing of the Day: 4414 19th Street N.

Address: 4414 19th Street N. Open: Saturday, 12-3 p.m. Nestled on a charming street in the coveted Waverly Hills neighborhood of North Arlington, this idyllic Tudor-style house, full of character and well-maintained, has been the beloved home of one family for nearly 40 years. Now it’s your opportunity to start the next chapter.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

14665 Forsythia Terrace

End-unit townhome facing the forest, lushly landscaped two level terraced side yard and fenced backyard with large wooden deck. New roof had been installed as well. Updated kitchen with appliances, brand new hardwood floors and window seat with built-in storage. Upper two levels freshly painted, new light switches and outlets. Upper level has large master bedroom and huge hall closet. Finished walk out basement includes private full bathroom, large living space, and den area with new floor tiles. Commuter bus stop at Dale & Cloverdale. Close to I-95 and Potomac Mills Mall.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

3112 N Emerson

Listing provided courtesy of: Berkshire Hathaway PenFed Realty. 504 Population Density (per sq. mile) Community data courtesy of LiveBy, Inc. *This Payment Calculator is intended for educational and planning purposes only. **Assumes 3.5% APR, 20% down payment, and conventional 30-year fixed rate first mortgage. Rates cited are for instructional purposes...
Savannah, GAsavannahceo.com

New Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cora Bett Thomas Realty-QuickBuy ‘iBuying’ Partnership Transforms Savannah Home Sellers’ Options

Savannah, Georgia’s preferred real estate agency, introduces QuickBuy®, a reliable alternative to a traditional home sale, through a relationship with Moving Station, LLC. QuickBuy® allows Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cora Bett Thomas Realty to present local home sellers with an “instant” iBuy offer for their home. Consumers who request a QuickBuy® offer from this brokerage can enjoy the certainty and the convenience of an immediate offer with the expertise and guidance of a knowledgeable agent. Best yet, this offer can be Locked for up to 150 days.
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Mortgage chief buys waterfront Golden Beach home for record $14M

A managing member of a commercial real estate firm sold a waterfront Golden Beach home for a record $14.1 million, The Real Deal has learned. Michael Klinger sold the house at 610 North Island Road to Michael Rappaport of Maryland, according to Jon Mann of the Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker, who represented the seller.
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Healthcare CEO buys waterfront teardown in Golden Beach for $8M

The founder and CEO of a global healthcare company bought a waterfront home in Golden Beach for $7.5 million, with plans to tear it down and build two houses. Records show Alexei Rojanets bought the house at 393 Center Island Drive on the Intracoastal Waterway from Louise R. Kassal. Rojanets...