533 N Longwood Street

Gorgeous 3BR/3.5BA brick colonial townhome with amazing outdoor space in fantastic Canal Way in the heart of Old Town. The neatly manicured exterior and brick walk create a charming welcome home. Stunning architectural elements and fresh updates fill the impressive four-level layout with refinished hardwood flooring, fresh designer paint, two fireplaces, exquisite trim work, built-ins galore, and more. The entry level draws you into the home's relaxed elegant style with a great room with a wood burning fireplace, built-in shelving, powder room, and great closets. The lovely fenced brick patio is the perfect spot for relaxing and entertaining. The recently updated galley-style kitchen is well-equipped with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, and granite countertops along with ample storage and prep space. Host a gathering in the sophisticated dining room with a fireplace, beamed ceiling, and open flow to the living room. Two serene bedroom levels offer three bedroom suites with elegantly tiled en suite bathrooms and wonderful closet space. The top-level bedroom features two skylights with attic and bonus storage. The home's location is the perfect starting point for work and play with only three blocks to the water, Mount Vernon Trail, Farmers Market, and dog park. An endless supply of crave-worthy dining from quick bites to fine dining surround you. Quickly check off errands with Harris Teeter just three blocks away and spend the weekend wandering the waterfront. Metrobus is right on the corner for easy commuting.