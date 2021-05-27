533 N Longwood Street

Impeccable French Colonial with a spectacular backyard pool complex featuring resort-like amenities, including an outdoor kitchen, pool house and spa! Rarely found in Arlington, the backyard improvements completed in 2019 and designed by landscape architect Scott Brinitzer will bring great enjoyment and memories to this wonderful home's new owners. The residence is located on over a half acre in sought-after Riverwood, tucked away on a quiet cul de sac, two stop lights to D.C. Generously sized, with easy flow and over 7200-square feet of finished living space including 6 bedrooms, 7 full and 2 half baths. Unique interior features include a stunning two-story great room leading to a screened porch overlooking the pool, 10-foot ceilings on all three levels, home office on main level, elevator and sauna, media & exercise room on the lower level. The gourmet kitchen features premium appliances, including separate full-sized refrigerator and freezer and two dishwashers. Each bedroom is amply sized with its own en suite bath. The owner's suite features a sitting room with fireplace and heated floors in the spacious bathroom. Custom woodwork finishes and architectural touches give this home individuality with a modern floorplan suitable for today's living and entertaining. The backyard features a 36x16 saltwater heated pool, 8 person Bradford spa, separate pool house with changing area and full bathroom with shower, custom Danver outdoor kitchen with commercial grade grill, refrigerator drawers, and sink, beautiful stone patio, lighting by Outdoor Illuminations, a gas fire table, and extensive landscaping, including Paw Paw trees, magnolias, crepe myrtle, plus a 16-zone irrigation system. This retreat overlooks mature woodlands offering privacy and serenity. A 3-car garage with charging station complete this true masterpiece.