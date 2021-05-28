Cancel
California to pay $116.5 million in gifts, cash to those who get COVID vaccinations

By Luke Money
sandiegouniontribune.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latest, and most audacious effort yet to boost California’s flagging COVID-19 vaccination rates, state officials on Thursday announced what appears to be the largest inoculation incentive in the nation: the chance for 10 residents to win $1.5 million apiece. The goal of the multimillion dollar giveaway is simple:...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
Related
Medical & Biotechkjrh.com

CVS is the latest company to offer incentives to those who get vaccinated

CVS is the latest business that's heeding the calls of lawmakers and health experts and offering incentives to people who choose to get a COVID-19 vaccine. On Thursday, CVS announced that beginning June 1, those who have gotten a vaccine at CVS or those who can certify that they’ve registered to receive a vaccination at a CVS are eligible to enter sweepstakes with several prizes, including cash, destination vacations and trips to live events.
New York City, NYCNET

New York announces $5M lottery entry for those who get vaccinated

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website. New Yorkers who get vaccinated between May 24 and May 28 at some locations across the state will be given a free lottery scratch-off ticket, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday. It's an effort to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 as demand slows. As of Thursday, around 63% of adult New Yorkers have received one dose, and 54% are fully vaccinated, Cuomo said.
Public Healthlocalocnews.com

State Officials to Give $50 Gift Cards to People Getting Vaccinated, People Who Already Had The Shot Could Win Up To $1.5 Million

We have been your lifeline during the pandemic, economic fallout, wildfires, protests and the election. Support us with a tax-deductible donation. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced people who get vaccinated will now get a $50 gift card and everyone who’s already been vaccinated will be entered into a drawing to receive up to $1.5 million.
California Statetheohiostar.com

California Offering Awards Totaling $116.5M to Get Vaxxed

Governor Newsom announced Thursday a $116.5 million vaccine incentive program including $1.5 million in cash prizes to encourage Californians to get the COVID-19 vaccine. California follows other states in offering big vaccine incentive payouts, New York is giving out scratch-off tickets for the chance to win up to $5 million, according to Politico.
Public HealthCourthouse News Service

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces $116.5 Million in Vaccine Cash Incentives

(CN) — Free donuts, free beer and now, cash. Following on the heels of many other states trying to incentivize the unvaccinated to roll up their sleeves for the Covid-19 shot, Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a program on Thursday offering Californians $116.5 million in cash giveaways, including the chance to win part of a $15 million grand prize.
Kidskhn.org

Consent Laws Could Prevent Covid Vaccines For Some Kids

Also, the CDC announces guidelines for children at summer camps and a roundup of how various states are doing on getting vaccines to its citizens. Nearly a half-million foster children in the U.S. and unaccompanied migrant teens at the southern border could be prevented from receiving coronavirus vaccines because of federal and state consent laws that require a parent or guardian’s approval. Regulators authorized emergency use of one Covid-19 shot in kids as young as 12 this month, accelerating the Biden administration’s broad immunization plans and school reopening plans. But that created unintended consequences for at-risk children: Because the vaccine, from Pfizer, has not received full regulatory approval, it has a murky status compared to the battery of routine vaccinations recommended by federal agencies. That means kids in many states can only receive it with a parent or guardian’s consent — a hurdle that’s impossible to meet for many children separated from their biological parents. (Owermohle, 5/30)
Public Healthlookout.co

70% of adult Californians are partially vaccinated against COVID-19

One month ahead of the target date set by the Biden administration, California has now at least partially vaccinated 70% of its adult residents against COVID-19. Clearing that hurdle is a vital development as the state prepares to fully reopen later this month. The progress, however, comes alongside a significant...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

U.S. Administers 296.9 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States had administered 296,912,892 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 366,977,535 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday. Those figures are up from the 296,404,240 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by...
Colorado Statekunc.org

Will Paying People To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Work? What You Need To Know About Colorado’s Million Dollar Vaccine Sweepstakes

You may be familiar with the TV show “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?” Colorado has launched its own version, and all residents who are vaccinated against COVID-19 are eligible to win. The state announced it will give away $1 million weekly between June 4 and July 7, using federal CARES Act money that would have gone to vaccine advertising. But how well vaccine incentives actually work remains a bit of an open question.