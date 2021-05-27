Cancel
MLS

1306 Sherwood Avenue

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 7 days ago

You've been waiting for an affordable home in Ramblewood... Your wait is over! Don't miss out on this one. She is ready for you. 3 bedrooms! 2 full and 1 half baths! Off street parking... Schedule your tour before it is too late. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty. ©2021...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
MLS
Real Estate

17 S Monastery Avenue

17 S Monastery Avenue

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Friday, June 18th & ends Wednesday June 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Tenant Occupied Brick Front Townhouse In the "Saint Joseph's" Neighborhood of Baltimore City with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, a covered porch front, central A/C; the backyard has a deck and is fence-in; has Gas forced hot air heat and gas hot water heater. Section 8 Tenant. Current gross monthly rent: $1,212. Current gross annual scheduled rent: $14,544. Section 8 pays full monthly rent. Tenant pays BGE and water. Tenant owes seller back water bill payments. Same tenant since 2016. Property was gutted and had a total rehab in 2016 (note: pictures were taken after the rehab and before the tenant moved-in), Pictures are from Trulia.com.
Minnesota State

7119 Minnesota Avenue

7119 Minnesota Avenue

Adorable 2 bed 1 bath home conveniently located near shopping and entertainment in sought after Carondelet area. Take a morning walk to the park after a stroll for a cup of coffee and enjoy the park with your best furry friend. Freshly painted through out and gleaming wood floors greet you as you walk in the door. Ceiling and attic fans keep you cool in the summer without destroying the budget. Nice sized kitchen with adjacent dining can be casual or formal, however you like. Lower level just waiting for your finish. Design a great mancave, game room or extra living area. Yard is fenced on two sides and front. Parking pad in back of home.
Hamilton, VA

3901 Southern Avenue

3901 Southern Avenue

Enjoy all the Hamilton/Lauraville area has to offer. This updated brick duplex/end unit features numerous updates. Replacement windows (2016), fully remodeled kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances (2019), finished basement (2019) for additional living space, and a fully fenced (2020) yard! Close to Zeke's, Walther Gardens for snowballs and events, restaurants on Hamilton/Lauraville Main Street. Minutes away from downtown, Towson, White Marsh, etc. Come see this Northeast Baltimore gem!
Real Estate

7409 S Langley Avenue

7409 S Langley Avenue

Vacant Lot Fantastic Opportunity to build in Greater Grand Crossing. Close to transportation 90/94, buses and trains. Zoned RS-3 Ready for your ideas. Listing information © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data LLC. Listing provided courtesy of Chicagowide Realty & Management Inc.. © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data LLC. All rights...
MLS

3728 Lyndale Avenue

3728 Lyndale Avenue

2 BR 2 BA property with central air. Finished basement. Property being sold as is with inspection for informational purposes. Seller will review all offers Weds June 9th. Easy to show. Listing courtesy of Future Realty, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers'...
Real Estate

500 Druid Hill Avenue

500 Druid Hill Avenue

This property is being sold in conjunction with 646 Jasper Street. Both properties will be sold as an entirety only. List price to be opening bid. Online registration & bidding begins Thursday, June 17th and ends Tuesday, June 22nd at 1:00PM. Six Unit Apartment Assemblage Consisting of Two Fully Leased Adjacent Three Unit Apartment Buildings in the "Seton Hill" Neighborhood of Baltimore City. **Current Gross Scheduled Annual Rent Of $64,800** Exceptional opportunity to purchase a total of 6 apartment units located in the Seton Hill Neighborhood of Baltimore City. Building Layout: Each building consists of three, 2 Bedroom and 1 full bath units. The units in 646 Jasper St are estimated to be 800 +/- sq. ft. and 500 Druid Hill Ave. units are estimated to be 1,100 +/- sq. ft. Utilities: 646 Jasper St. units each have their own electric meters, gas meters and hot water heater. Heat is electric and AC is provided by window units. 500 Druid Hill Ave. has 3 electric meters and 1 gas meter. Landlord pays gas for cooking ranges and gas fireplaces. On 2nd floor tenant pays $100/month utility charge as a flat fee. Landlord pays for "cold" water and sewer. Current Gross Monthly Rent: $5,400. Current Gross Scheduled Annual Rent: $64,800. 500 Druid Hill Avenue, Unit 1 is currently rented for $1,000/month. 500 Druid Hill Avenue, Unit 2 is currently rented for $950/month. (Lease expires July, 2021). 500 Druid Hill Avenue, Unit 3 is currently rented for $1,000/month. (Lease expires July 2021) . 646 Jasper Street, Unit 1 is a 1BR 1 BA is currently rented for $850/month. (Lease expires February, 2022). 646 Jasper Street, Unit 2 is a 1BR 1BA currently rented for $800month. (Lease expires May, 2021). 646 Jasper Street, Unit 3 is a 2BR 1BA currently rented for $800/month. (Lease expires May, 2022). Please Note: This property assemblage adjacent to 502 Druid Hill Avenue which is being offered for auction on the same day.
MLS

5 Wayland Avenue

5 Wayland Avenue

Side by side duplex with 2 beds, 1.5 baths each side, full walkout basement. Vinyl sided, new windows, hardwood, vinyl and tile floors. Separate heat and electric. One site parking. Estate sale, no disclosures, house being sold "as is." Buyers are responsible for their own due diligence. Listing information ©...
MLS

22555 SW 56th Avenue

22555 SW 56th Avenue

Loan and interest only. Taxes and insurance not included. Listing provided courtesy of Pavlik Realty LLC. All listings featuring the BMLS logo are provided by BeachesMLS, Inc. This information is not verified for authenticity or accuracy and is not guaranteed. Copyright ©2021 BeachesMLS, Inc. MLS # R10720463: This property at...
MLS

6370 Beechfield Avenue

6370 Beechfield Avenue

Sought out Harwood Park, comes standard with 9 foot ceilings, newly painted, new granite countertops, Kitchen Island, 42" Cabinets, 3 Bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths, 1 Car Garage and private parking pad, corner lot, gas fireplace, deck. NO CONDO FEE OR ASSOCIATION! Easy access to Rt. 100 and 95.
Real Estate

3215 Foster Avenue

3215 Foster Avenue

Beautifully updated redbrick row house in Canton, Maryland- near Johns Hopkins Hospital and other medical facilities. Within walking distance to Canton Water Park. New Granite countertops, open concept. Eat in kitchen, formal dining room and living room. A clean, bright, basement, with window, closet and bedroom. Master Bedroom on second floor has gorgeous crystal chandelier, fancy hallway chandelier. Second bedroom has exposed brick and has a nice walk in closet. The hallway between bedrooms is a bright, open area and large enough for a sitting area or small office. Electric upgrades, all new paint (classic and neutral colors), wall and ceiling refinishing, brick repointing inside and out, new kitchen island granite, marble backsplash, new storm door, security system, programable and wifi thermostat, Nest rear door entry, custom-made porch railing, since 2019.
MLS

2727 W Fairmount Avenue

2727 W Fairmount Avenue

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 6/18/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 6/21/2021 @ 11:40 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. For full Terms and Conditions contact the auctioneer's office.2 Story Porch-Front Townhouse located in the Shipley Hill area.In close proximity to Shipley Hill.Easy access to major traffic artery Franklin-Mulberry Expressway.
Milwaukee, WIMATC Times

7045-47 Milwaukee Avenue

Great 3 BR 1.5 bath 2 story townhouse in the heart of Wauwatosa - Great 3 BR 1.5 bath 2 story townhouse in the heart of Wauwatosa near the Medical College, Froedtert, and Children's Hospital of Wisconsin! Available July 1, 2020. Rent is $1,250. Tenant's pay heat electric and 1/2...
MLS

332 S Cleveland Avenue

332 S Cleveland Avenue

This is a cape cod with a full basement, a fenced rear yard and a detached garage with rear alley access. There is a 7 day listing period before the seller will begin to review offers. Please be advised that any offers on this property require a minimum earnest money deposit of 1% of the purchase price or $1,000, whichever is greater.
Economy

1330 & 1322 Grant Avenue

1330 & 1322 Grant Avenue

Here is an opportunity to purchase an all inclusive business. This club has 2 completely separate club areas that have their own entrance but are also joined by a central entrance. Presently just the one side is open for business but the other is ready to go. Sale includes the land, building and all the furnishings and equipment. Give Patty Maycroft a call today for additional information (785)375-5200.
Real Estate

2508 W 43rd Avenue

2508 W 43rd Avenue

An inviting screened in front porch welcomes you to this large single family or income producing property in prime location! Extensively updated throughout. 7 of the 8 bedrooms have private en suite baths. Large room sizes provide a flexible floorplan allowing this home to fit single family or income producing needs. Strong potential to be converted into a multi family option as well. 3 to 4 off street parking spots in back of home + street parking in front. Large back deck off kitchen great for entertaining! Priced below Appraisal! Located on 43rd ave near Ku Med/39th street district/woodside/Plaza!
MLS

540 Meade Avenue

540 Meade Avenue

This home is currently in use as a one bedroom apartment renting for $950 per month and also operating as Belmont Barbershop by the seller. The business is NOT for sale. Easily converted to a 2 or 3 bedroom home. Storage and utilities in partial basement. Many new updates include wiring and plumbing. Zoned residential/commercial. Plenty of off-street parking.
Real Estate

823 S Jackson Avenue

823 S Jackson Avenue

WOW! 2 homes 1 price. Come take a look at this charming home in one of Joplin's established neighborhoods. Perfect for the investor with the potential of a great ROI, a mother in law's suite or live in the main house and rent the apartment in back for extra income. Lots of potential. This charming home boasts central air, a huge entry, laminate flooring, tile in kitchen, tankless hot water heater, mostly duel pane windows throughout and more. The cute little apartment has tile throughout, duel pane windows, refrigerator and dishwasher with an attached one car garage. Possible boat or small RV parking next to the apartment. Shopping and public transportation near by. Don't wait, come take a look, you will not be disappointed.
Real Estate

1633 S Overton Avenue

1633 S Overton Avenue

So much potential in this spacious 4 bedroom home sitting on a oversized corner lot on a great street. Updated kitchen. Bedroom 2 on main level can be converted back to a bedroom. Home needs some tlc. Seller is in the process of moving all items out. 2 car tandem garage and partially finished basement. This home will not sell with FHA or VA financing. If you are looking for a home to make your own this is it!
District Heights, MD

1655 Tulip Avenue

1655 Tulip Avenue

Best value in District Heights! Check out this 3 Bedroom, 1 full 2 Half Bath townhome with an open floor plan, a large deck off the kitchen, and a walkout basement! This home features a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gorgeous hardwood floors, and a fully finished basement with a bonus room/den that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Located right off the beltway and minutes away from Ritchie Station Marketplace. This home is definitely a MUST SEE and will not last long, so schedule a showing and start living!
Middleburg, VA

805/803 Stonewall Avenue

805/803 Stonewall Avenue

Walk to the historic village of Middleburg from this single story brick duplex. Rent one side out, or BOTH! This charming ranch has many possibilities while enjoying one level living; potential as an investment property, weekend getaway, full time home, or in-law or combined living. Outside the spacious fenced yards allow for pets, room to grill garden, and entertain! Conveniently located minutes from the heart of town this rare offering consists of unit 803: 2 Bedrooms, full bath, living/kitchen, separate parking , and fenced yard; and Unit 805 has 3 bedroom, full bath, kitchen , living /dining and its own fenced backyard. Some Improvements include new windows, roof, interior painting, fence, carpet, flooring, and more.