1306 Sherwood Avenue

This property is being sold in conjunction with 646 Jasper Street. Both properties will be sold as an entirety only. List price to be opening bid. Online registration & bidding begins Thursday, June 17th and ends Tuesday, June 22nd at 1:00PM. Six Unit Apartment Assemblage Consisting of Two Fully Leased Adjacent Three Unit Apartment Buildings in the "Seton Hill" Neighborhood of Baltimore City. **Current Gross Scheduled Annual Rent Of $64,800** Exceptional opportunity to purchase a total of 6 apartment units located in the Seton Hill Neighborhood of Baltimore City. Building Layout: Each building consists of three, 2 Bedroom and 1 full bath units. The units in 646 Jasper St are estimated to be 800 +/- sq. ft. and 500 Druid Hill Ave. units are estimated to be 1,100 +/- sq. ft. Utilities: 646 Jasper St. units each have their own electric meters, gas meters and hot water heater. Heat is electric and AC is provided by window units. 500 Druid Hill Ave. has 3 electric meters and 1 gas meter. Landlord pays gas for cooking ranges and gas fireplaces. On 2nd floor tenant pays $100/month utility charge as a flat fee. Landlord pays for "cold" water and sewer. Current Gross Monthly Rent: $5,400. Current Gross Scheduled Annual Rent: $64,800. 500 Druid Hill Avenue, Unit 1 is currently rented for $1,000/month. 500 Druid Hill Avenue, Unit 2 is currently rented for $950/month. (Lease expires July, 2021). 500 Druid Hill Avenue, Unit 3 is currently rented for $1,000/month. (Lease expires July 2021) . 646 Jasper Street, Unit 1 is a 1BR 1 BA is currently rented for $850/month. (Lease expires February, 2022). 646 Jasper Street, Unit 2 is a 1BR 1BA currently rented for $800month. (Lease expires May, 2021). 646 Jasper Street, Unit 3 is a 2BR 1BA currently rented for $800/month. (Lease expires May, 2022). Please Note: This property assemblage adjacent to 502 Druid Hill Avenue which is being offered for auction on the same day.