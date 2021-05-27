103 Douglas Avenue

Open Saturday May 15th 2-4pm**Spectacular & Highly Upgraded End-Unit Villa in sought after Lansdowne on the Potomac! Interior photos will be uploaded soon **Showcasing $250,000 in owner improvements, this amazing Bellini model by Brookfield evokes the timeless elegance of an Italian villa while capturing every modern comfort and amenity. At over 4,100 sq ft, the expansive 3-level interior includes four fully en-suite bedrooms, an expanded/renovated lower level with a custom entertainer+GGs bar and second kitchen, and sophisticated finishes like upgraded moldings and custom Brazilian cherry, eucalyptus and mahogany floors, all anchored by a unique spiral staircase. Enjoy outdoor living with views of Sugarloaf Mountain on a deck off the open-concept kitchen and family room, plus a 2-level brick/paver patio surrounded by gorgeous, lighted landscaping: arborvitae, cherry and boxwood trees, roses, rhododendrons, azaleas, petunias and more. The three-stall garage boasts upgraded lighting, door openers and Closets by Design storage, while the whole home features a newer roof (2019), water heater (2018), HVAC and dehumidifier (2016/17), ADT security/motion detectors, and exterior Arlo surveillance cameras and 4-zone irrigation. Just inside are formal living and dining rooms, plus a fabulous office with custom built-ins. The main-level kitchen is an entertainer+GGs dream, featuring a breakfast bar island, high-end stainless appliances, custom pantry with wine storage, and upgraded cabinet under-lighting, backsplash and touchless faucet. One en-suite bedroom is on the lower level, and upstairs are laundry, two more en-suite bedrooms, and the decadent master suite with custom window treatments and closet storage by Closets by Design. Newer washing machine, fixtures, dishwasher - simply too many upgrades to list! All just moments from Belmont Ridge Middle School, Riverside High School, Route 7, Lansdowne Town Center, and all the amenities of Lansdowne on the Potomac: indoor and outdoor pools, canoe & kayak launch, sport courts, fitness center, aerobics rooms, playgrounds, summer concert series, a ballroom and more. All interior and exterior furnishings are negotiable. Don+GGt miss this incredible home!