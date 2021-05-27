103 Douglas Avenue

Cancel
Cover picture for the article2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome within walking distance to schools, stores, and recreational facility. Features central air and heat, deck off of kitchen, washer and dryer, 2 designated parking spots. Located approximately 1 mile from the interstate for access North and South. Listing courtesy of Potomac Housing Realtors, Llc. ©2021...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Arlington Acquires Land in Potomac Yard for Planned Upgrades to Park

Arlington County has taken another step toward developing a county-owned and maintained waterfront park in Potomac Yard. On Saturday, the County Board approved an agreement with the Arlington Potomac Yard Community Association to accept a gift of three parcels of land within the boundaries of Short Bridge Park. The park is located across Four Mile Run from the Potomac Yard shopping center, along Route 1.
Alexandria, VAarlnow.com

The Towns of Abingdon Place: In Old Town North, Elegance Done Right

The blue of the Potomac. The green of the parks. The vibrant colors of over 100 one-of-a-kind boutique shops, fine dining restaurants and award-winning craft breweries. Old Town Alexandria is a kaleidoscope of life. And just blocks away from those parks, the waterfront, and the shopping and dining are the...
Lansdowne, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

18994 Coreopsis Terrace

Open Saturday May 15th 2-4pm**Spectacular & Highly Upgraded End-Unit Villa in sought after Lansdowne on the Potomac! Interior photos will be uploaded soon **Showcasing $250,000 in owner improvements, this amazing Bellini model by Brookfield evokes the timeless elegance of an Italian villa while capturing every modern comfort and amenity. At over 4,100 sq ft, the expansive 3-level interior includes four fully en-suite bedrooms, an expanded/renovated lower level with a custom entertainer+GGs bar and second kitchen, and sophisticated finishes like upgraded moldings and custom Brazilian cherry, eucalyptus and mahogany floors, all anchored by a unique spiral staircase. Enjoy outdoor living with views of Sugarloaf Mountain on a deck off the open-concept kitchen and family room, plus a 2-level brick/paver patio surrounded by gorgeous, lighted landscaping: arborvitae, cherry and boxwood trees, roses, rhododendrons, azaleas, petunias and more. The three-stall garage boasts upgraded lighting, door openers and Closets by Design storage, while the whole home features a newer roof (2019), water heater (2018), HVAC and dehumidifier (2016/17), ADT security/motion detectors, and exterior Arlo surveillance cameras and 4-zone irrigation. Just inside are formal living and dining rooms, plus a fabulous office with custom built-ins. The main-level kitchen is an entertainer+GGs dream, featuring a breakfast bar island, high-end stainless appliances, custom pantry with wine storage, and upgraded cabinet under-lighting, backsplash and touchless faucet. One en-suite bedroom is on the lower level, and upstairs are laundry, two more en-suite bedrooms, and the decadent master suite with custom window treatments and closet storage by Closets by Design. Newer washing machine, fixtures, dishwasher - simply too many upgrades to list! All just moments from Belmont Ridge Middle School, Riverside High School, Route 7, Lansdowne Town Center, and all the amenities of Lansdowne on the Potomac: indoor and outdoor pools, canoe & kayak launch, sport courts, fitness center, aerobics rooms, playgrounds, summer concert series, a ballroom and more. All interior and exterior furnishings are negotiable. Don+GGt miss this incredible home!
Potomac, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

6487 Tides Road

Located in a community you have to see to believe, this classic elegant home brings coastal living right here to Virginia. With incredible views of the Potomac River that can never be obstructed, every room will have you excited for life on the water. With each bedroom featuring its own bathroom, your family and guests will have more than enough space. The master bedroom showcases double walk in closets and water views, while the fully finished basement features a full bathroom, rec room, and plenty of space to entertain. A brand new walk out stamped concrete patio and staircase will lead you to stunning water views that cannot be altered by future construction. Potomac Landing features a private beach with gazebo, a private pond to enjoy, boat storage, basketball court, tennis court, and yes, it is a VDOT Golf Cart Approved Community. Enjoy your golf cart with access to 3 restaurants right on the water for the lifestyle you deserve. This home has been meticulously cared for with many upgrades including a whole home generator installed in 2021, you have to see this one for yourself!
Potomac, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

714 Potomac Street

Classic Old Town charm with all of the modern conveniences you need and enjoy today. Luxury abounds the minute you enter through the double doors and arched Palladian window. If you love to cook, you will not be disappointed - Gourmet Kitchen w/GE Monogram 6-Burner gas cook top and top of the line exhaust along with wall ovens, Sub-Zero refrigerator & Bosch dishwasher. Other features include: four levels of finished space, private baths in each bedroom & office, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, lovely crown molding and trim details, & plantation shutters. Up one level to the owner's suite you'll find lots of natural light, an owner's bath that delights as well as a den/library with gas fireplace. Gather with family & friends just outside of the living room in your private back patio. Don't forget there is a 2-car garage on lower level with underground, private access off of Union St. Newer HVAC (2017), HWH (2014), & Roof (2011). Located just 1 block from the water, close to parks and the action at the Waterfront, along with convenient commuting options like VRE & Metro, and near Amazon HQ2 National Landing and Reagan Airport.
Prince William County, VApotomaclocal.com

Potomac Local Events

Businesses in Prince William County play a pivotal role in strengthening the county by creating jobs, employing a diverse workforce, and bringing innovative technology, which contributes to the wellbeing of county residents. Novant / UVA Health Medical Center was awarded three top grades from the Leapfrog Group’s spring 2021 Hospital...