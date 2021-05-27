George Wacokecoke: Newcastle Falcons wing extends contract

Reports are coming out that in addition to getting a first-round pick, the Falcons are looking for a team to absorb the $15.3 million in salary that isn’t guaranteed to Julio Jones. Some may scoff at this notion, but I think this is a perfectly reasonable request for the best receiver in football when healthy. I laid out some defensive players the Falcons could target, as well as some potential trade partners in a Jones deal. However, if the Falcons do relieve themselves of $15.3 million in salary obligations, not only will they be able to sign their rookie class — they have a golden opportunity to add some veterans that can help the defense. Most, if not all of these, will be one-year deals. This will be split into two parts, with the next edition focusing on the secondary. Here are a few guys that I like for Atlanta to pursue if they get a little jingle in their pockets.