George Wacokecoke: Newcastle Falcons wing extends contract

By administration
newsatw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle Falcons wing George Wacokecoke has signed a new three-year deal. The 25-year-old, who can also play at centre, has scored 13 tries in 32 appearances for the Falcons since joining from Bath in 2017. “I’m chuffed about this deal and happy at the club,” he told the club website.

