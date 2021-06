Striker Will Keane has signed a new deal at Wigan until 2023. He scored 10 goals for the Latics this season as they beat the drop from Sky Bet League One. Keane told the club’s official site: “I’m absolutely delighted. On the back of last season, I was hoping to get it sorted so I’m glad it’s come around quite soon, and I cannot wait to get back into pre-season and crack on from there.