South Burlington, VT

School board explores committee on hiring school resource officers

By Avalon Styles-Ashley
 6 days ago

The South Burlington School Board’s standing discussion on antiracism initiatives took more concrete steps at a meeting May 17, when board members agreed to explore creating a student-led committee to examine the controversial school resource officer role. The committee should be largely led by student voices, members agreed, and members...

