11077 Doubleday Lane
Immaculate 3 level townhome with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Stunning 2 story foyer and open concept floor plan welcomes you in with tons of natural light. Eat-in kitchen is a chef's dream boasting a spacious island and breakfast nook. Luxe master bedroom ensuite with soaking tub and double vanity bathroom is a serene escape. The walkout lower level provides additional entertaining space and storage. Huge upper level deck, ground level patio, and private, fenced-in yard create the perfect space for all of your Summer gatherings. Freshly painted, all new carpet and newer appliances. Prince William County Award Winning Schools Stonewall Jackson High School Pyramid. Amenity-filled community with pool, clubhouse, tennis court, and recreation center. Just minutes to coffee, groceries, and gas Starbucks, Giant, Aldi, and Sheetz. Wonderful shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby: Bull Run Plaza, Manassas Mall, and the Shops at Stonewall. Experience great local wineries with just a short drive La Grange, Bull Run, Pearmund Cellars, and Paradise Springs. Numerous parks and picnic areas nearby: Rosemount Lewis, Linden, Bull Run, Fairmont, Brownsville, and more. Great commuter+GGs location close to Prince William Pkwy, 234 Business, I-66, and VRE. This fantastic home won't last long, schedule a showing today!www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com