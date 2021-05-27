Cancel
Real Estate

11077 Doubleday Lane

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmaculate 3 level townhome with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Stunning 2 story foyer and open concept floor plan welcomes you in with tons of natural light. Eat-in kitchen is a chef's dream boasting a spacious island and breakfast nook. Luxe master bedroom ensuite with soaking tub and double vanity bathroom is a serene escape. The walkout lower level provides additional entertaining space and storage. Huge upper level deck, ground level patio, and private, fenced-in yard create the perfect space for all of your Summer gatherings. Freshly painted, all new carpet and newer appliances. Prince William County Award Winning Schools Stonewall Jackson High School Pyramid. Amenity-filled community with pool, clubhouse, tennis court, and recreation center. Just minutes to coffee, groceries, and gas Starbucks, Giant, Aldi, and Sheetz. Wonderful shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby: Bull Run Plaza, Manassas Mall, and the Shops at Stonewall. Experience great local wineries with just a short drive La Grange, Bull Run, Pearmund Cellars, and Paradise Springs. Numerous parks and picnic areas nearby: Rosemount Lewis, Linden, Bull Run, Fairmont, Brownsville, and more. Great commuter+GGs location close to Prince William Pkwy, 234 Business, I-66, and VRE. This fantastic home won't last long, schedule a showing today!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Home & Gardenlisacburkemper.com

3 Trinity Lane

Spacious and inviting from the moment you walk in the door you will be impressed. Crown molding, wood floors, and large windows make the main floor a warm and inviting space. The kitchen has updated modern cabinets with plenty of storage, sleek stainless appliances and neutral counters. Separate dining room with French doors leading to the large covered patio. This is the perfect gathering space or a nice retreat to enjoy nature. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms & a full updated bath. Downstairs has a large room that can easily be converted to a 4th bedroom or used as a rec room, another full bath & the laundry room. The basement room has a walkout to the back patio for egress. This home is move in ready so make an appointment today!
Real Estatelisacburkemper.com

200 Shady Rock Lane

Turn-key former display two story townhome in Springhurst. Main floor features ceramic tile entryway, powder room, beautiful wood laminate floors in the family room that is wide open to the kitchen with ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space and breakfast bar. Tons of natural light flow through the two bay windows along the back of the home. Owner's suite has two very large walk in closets and luxury bath with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Spacious secondary bedroom also has walk in closet. Convenient second floor laundry completes the upper level. Refrigerator can stay with the home. Only two opportunities to see this home. Open Thursday May 20th from 6-8pm or Sunday May 23rd from 1-3pm. No private showings.
Real Estateanytimerealty.com

25 Apple Lane

Wonderful 2200 Sq/Ft Colonial in Superb Condition! Check out those Pics & our Virtual Reality Tour! Great Cul de Sac location w/ Gleaming Hardwoods, Spacious Room Sizes, Family Room w/ Vaulted Ceilings & Fireplace, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Huge Master Suite, Full Basement w/ an additional Den, Efficient Oil Heat & a Two Car Garage. Fabulous Carefree Synthetic Deck w/ Vinyl Rails overlooking a private rear yard w/ an above ground pool. Perfect for all those Summertime Picnics! It is a great time to buy a home! We are always here to help!
Real Estatehomeslegend.com

6327 Midtowne Lane

Southern Charm w/Craftsman character! This charming 3 bd/3bth home is in the heart of Midtowne and welcomes you with an amazing front porch to sit and enjoy visiting with friends and family. Inside, the home has 9ft ceilings, a very open concept floorplan, heavy crown molding and quality workmanship. The Master suite is downstairs. The guest bedrooms are upstairs along with a bonus room and an office. The spacious kitchen has granite countertops & custom cabinetry. Plantation blinds throughout the home adds to the southern charm. Outdoors is a large covered screened porch & fireplace! It is the PERFECT place to enjoy football season! Such a wonderful place to call home!
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

2834 Kelly Brooke Lane

TROPICAL PARADISE awaits. 2,000 SF of UPDATED PERFECTION. Foyer entry opens to the oversized living room with soaring ceilings that highlight the knockdown finish throughout! Neutral 24" tile flooring & 6" baseboards in LA. Formal living room for the entire family to gather. Entertaining is a breeze in the wide-open kitchen featuring 36" cabinets w/ raised panel doors & crown molding. Gorgeous, extended granite countertop opens to pass thru to bar area. STAINLESS STEEL appliances & large panty w/ pull out shelving. Sprawl out in the OVERSIZED 20 x 20 family room with working fireplace & tons of natural light + private garden views. HUGE owner's suite w/ NEWer bath boasting double vanity w/ granite, large shower w/inlay + seat. BIG screened patio. PRIVATE location. NO MEMBERSHIP REQUIRED.
Real Estatelewkepartners.com

520 Willow Lane

SOLD WHILE PROCESSING... An opportunity out of state has the current owners needing to sell. They have loved raising their family in this great home and know the next family will love it as well. There is so much space to love in this updated quad split level; 4 BR's & 3 full baths plus a sub basement. There are hardwood floors throughout and a wonderful sunroom overlooking the private nearly .4 acre lot. A 3 car heated garage was added & the original garage is now a fabulous home office & wonderful storage. Both the office & garage have radiant heat in the floors with separate controls. All of the SS kitchen appliances were replaced in the last 2 years. The furnace and A/C were replaced in 2020 and the windows were replaced in 2018. The entire interior was just painted and the exterior trim was painted in 2021 as well. This home has been lovingly cared for & the next lucky family will love the home as well as the neighborhood & location.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

12413 Quiet Owl Lane

Lovely 4 b.r., 2.5 bath (Rough-In in Lower Level ready for a future third full bath), 3 level colonial with 2 car garage, full basement on a nice level lot backing to trees and privacy. Wonderful screened in porch off Family Room. Updated kitchen with breakfast nook which leads to FR with FP and built-in bookcases. Nice sized rooms!!!! 2 story entry foyer. New kitchen with granite counters. Beautiful backsplash. Washer & dryer off kitchen. Crown molding & chair rail. Good value!!!! Roof recently replaced. Schedule Showings through Showing Time.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3497 Condor Lane

Beautiful, Bright, and Spacious 3 Level Townhome. Hardwood on main level and Walkout to deck. 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 half baths! Kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances. Spacious and Light filled rooms. Finished basement with recreation room with walk out door. Common area with Lake Ridge Amenities. Community centers, Fitness stations, Playgrounds, Pools, Tennis and Basketball Courts, and more! Close to Shopping Centers and Restaurants. A must see home!
Real Estatebremove.com

13107 Overbrook Lane

Wonderfully charming updated colonial in the heart of Bowie! Features Include: 1 Car Attached Garage * Covered Front Porch * Custom Hardwood Floors * Main Level Family Room with Shiplap Accented Electric Fireplace and Built-In-Cabinetry * Formal Dining Room /Bonus Room* Eat-In-Kitchen with Custom Cabinets, Black Stainless Steel Appliances, Farmhouse Sink & Concrete Countertops * Main Level Laundry Room * Primary Suite with Updated En-Suite Bath * 2 Oversized Guest Bedrooms & Guest Bathroom * Covered Rear Patio * Fenced Rear Yard Overlooking Wooded Area * Storage Shed, 5 Years Young Architectural Shingle Roof, 1 Year Home Warranty & More! Conveniently Located Just Minutes from Bowie Town Center with Easy Access to Rt 50, this home has it all!
Real Estateanncarrrealestate.com

7913 Butternut Lane

This amazing one of a kind home literally has it all! It was designed to be breathtaking at every angle. You will notice exquisite high end finishes with fixtures, granite, paint, lighting, design, it's a true masterpiece. Traditional curb appeal, mature landscape, wrap around 3 car garage, and a pie shaped lot will start your love affair with this home. 5 bdmrs with a bonus craft room, 4 full bthrms, huge game room, media room, oversized living areas, dedicated office, dining, huge master with sitting area, custom finished master closet, white kitchen cabinets, SS appliances, brand new floors, new paint, new carpet, amazing pool with spa, covered patio, grill, exterior fridge, keg, gardens, it has everything!
Real Estateanncarrrealestate.com

5204 Seascape Lane

Extraordinary opportunity to build your dream home on a Beautiful Lake in prestigious Willow Bend (West Plano)! This peaceful lot will make you forget you are in the middle of the city! Over half an acre in size with 142 feet of street frontage! Texas Sized Lot!Imagine coming home and fishing for your dinner from your backyard! Yes, it is possible! Other incredible lake wildlife include ducks, geese, swans, and turtles.Preliminary architectural plans for a 10,000 square feet house are available. Foundation is there to build on or add to. Reuse the existing pool, or build a larger one.Close to excellent private and public schools, corporate headquarters, designer shopping, best restaurants and more!
MLScoastline-realty.com

109 Lovers Lane

Meticulously maintained home-3 bedroom, 1 bath that has many new upgraded amenities to include Luxury Vinyl plank floors and New Paint. Partially fenced yard with beautiful sliding glass door leading to deck and lovely back yard. Home is ready for immediate enjoyment. City Utilities, Great for FHA, VA, USDA and Conventional Financing! Bring your Grill and enjoy today!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1614 Fredericksburg Lane #0

Stunning Townhome! Walk in and be greeted by vaulted ceilings and an open concept floor plan great for entertaining. The living room is well lit by large windows and a door wall to the back balcony, and has beautiful sightlines into the kitchen. You'll love creating delicious meals in the large eat-in kitchen boasting, a walk-in pantry, and an island that can double as a breakfast bar area for when you have guests over. Relax and retreat your own private oasis in the master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, 2 closets, one of which is a walk-in. The second bedroom is perfect for a home office, and also has a walk-in closet for extra storage! In addition the home has a brand new washer and dryer.
Carolina Beach, NCandyrichardsonrealestate.com

910 Dunhill Lane

Beautiful 4 bd 3 ba home conveniently located in Monkey Junction, minutes to Carolina Beach! Fully renovated with brand new flooring throughout the home, new granite counter tops and freshly painted!! Buyers choice, Stainless Steel Appliances (microwave, range and dishwasher) to be installed by seller prior to closing OR a $1500 credit at closing for them to pick out their own appliances! Vaulted ceilings, Open floor plan! 3 large bedrooms downstairs (split floor plan) and one large bedroom upstairs with its own bathroom! Beautiful rocking chair front porch, and large patio in back!
Lifestylearlingtonrealtyinc.com

3310 Altair Lane

Tour it before it's gone! The kitchen features all Samsung stainless steel appliances, upgraded countertops, and newer cabinets. New bathrooms, and new floors. It's turnkey and you don't need to do anything. About 5 miles from Morgan Blvd and Largo Town Centre Metro Stations. It is unbelievably close to DC, a short drive to 495, quick and easy access to, VA, Southern/Northern MD & Andrews Air Force Base. This community is relaxing and surrounded by nature and serenity, house is located in a cul-de-sac. Three spacious bedrooms and a hall bathroom, all newly renovated are on the top level. The large finished basement features an oversized full bath, Bonus Room/Office and sitting room with kitchenette. The basement has a walkout to the newly paved outdoor area.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1038 Foxchase Lane

Fully renovated all brick end unit townhouse in Fox Ridge Manor. New roof, new floors, fresh paint, new carpet, new insulated windows, and new doors and hardware throughout, New stainless appliances, solid maple cabinets, and granite counters in kitchen. Gas 5 burner stove with removable grill/griddle insert. 2 finished rooms, full tiled bath, and laundry room in basement. Three bedrooms with new carpet and fullly renovated tiled bath upstairs. Oversize corner lot fenced in front and on both sides with plenty of room - and parking. Ready for you to move in and put your feet up!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

7640 Sandhurst Lane

Stunning 3 level townhome conveniently located in Villages of Dorchester with immediate access to MD-295, numerous community amenities, and restaurants! Fall in love with the neutral color palette, high ceilings, transom windows, and wide-plank hardwood flooring. The open concept floor plan is ideal for entertaining and everyday living featuring a kitchen and dining room combination with access to the deck. Prepare delectable dinners in the kitchen boasting 42-inch cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, large center island with storage and breakfast bar as well as an adjacent dining area. Relax and unwind in the spacious light-filled living room with crown molding. The upper level hosts the primary bedroom highlighting a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and en-suite bath with a double vanity, soaking tub, and separate shower. A full bath and two additional bedrooms, one with wainscoting and a closet system conclude the upper level. Work from home with ease from the entry level den/study with French doors. Finished attached 2 car garage provides additional storage; driveway provides additional parking. Home is located short distance to the community pool, playground, picnic pavilion, and nearby restaurants. Property Updates: foyer tile, hardwood in bedroom, interior paint, whole house humidifier, kitchen water filter, and finished garage.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

7745 Duvall Parish Lane

Open Houses!! Thursday June 3 and Friday June 4 3pm to 7pm! Saturday June 5 and Sunday June 6th 12pm - 4pm , Monday June 7 3pm- 7pm! Offers to be reviewed Tuesday.WOW! Amazing Island Creek townhome. 3 beds, 2 full baths and 2 half baths. hardwoods floors on the main level with an updated eat in kitchen with sliding glass door to the updated deck. The home is updated and features new windows, new HVAC , and new water heater. The lower level has a rec room with fireplace, washer/dryer and a half bath. Incredible location close to the shopping center with Wegmans, Telegraph road, metro (Franconia/Springfield) and bus routes. Fairfax County schools Island Creek Elementary and Hayfield. Island Creek is a wonderful community and features a stunning outdoor pool that is OPEN!
MLShomeslegend.com

3 Nandina Lane

Beautiful home located in Lake Forest community. Home has large kitchen with granite countertops, gorgeous designer light fixtures throughout, open floor plan perfect for entertaining, living room is two stories with a fireplace and opens to a covered patio looking over spacious back yard. Master Suite has glamour bath. This home has tons of storage!
Real Estatechristybuckteam.com

1400 Somerset Lane

An entertainers dream! Beautiful single story home sitting on an ACRE corner lot. Circle drive, as well as additional covered parking w/ long driveway, Porte cochere along the 4 car garage. Amazing entry leads you to a sprawling floor plan with primary bed next to office and formal living in 1 wing. 2nd wing has secondary bedrooms w/ each having their own private full bath. Recently remodeled kitchen featuring dual islands, double ovens and ample counter space. Game room has a wet bar. Incredible laundry space with room for additional fridge/freezer. Home has an abundance of storage and built-ins throughout the home. Exceptional backyard area has a large enclosed patio, indoor bar and kitchen area with grill, outdoor bathroom and saltwater pool/spa with SO much yard space to add a playset/volleyball net/games and activities! Garage has work shop and access to stand up attic storage with full size stairs. Two garage doors open into backyard for easy pull-through access.