Woodstock, GA

Two men sentenced on charges of trafficking meth near Woodstock

By Staff Reports
tribuneledgernews.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men have been sentenced to prison for trafficking methamphetamine in the Woodstock area, Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace announced Thursday. Maximilian Bernardo, 35, entered a negotiated guilty plea on charges of trafficking a schedule II controlled substance April 15 and was sentenced to 18 years in the state penitentiary, along with a fine of $300,000. Saul Rivas-Garcia, 43, was also charged with schedule II drug trafficking, and requested a jury trial, which was held April 26 and 27. After three hours of deliberation, the jury delivered a unanimous guilty verdict for Rivas-Garcia. During the sentencing hearing May 20, Chief Superior Court Judge Ellen McElyea sentenced Rivas-Garcia to 15 years in state prison and a fine of $300,000.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
