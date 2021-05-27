Cancel
Cycling

Meet the Riders of Red Bull Formation

By Katie Lozancich
tetongravity.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleCasey Brown chips away at her line on day two of digging at Red Bull Formation. Katie Lozancich Photo. In 2019, Red Bull and freeride mountain biker Katie Holden joined forces to pursue a groundbreaking idea. Determined to create more opportunities for women in freeride mountain biking, they launched Red Bull Formation, a week-long progression session in the most iconic freeride zone of mountain bike lore: Virgin, Utah. The initial event was such a success that it’s made a comeback. This week, the world’s best female freeride bikers have returned to push themselves and the sport at the 2008-2013 Red Bull Rampage venue.

www.tetongravity.com
