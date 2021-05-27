Meet the Riders of Red Bull Formation

Red Bull’s head of aerodynamics Dan Fallows is going to join Aston Martin as its new technical director. Fallows (pictured at left, above, with Max Verstappen) has been at Red Bull since 2006 and played a major part in the team’s championship successes from 2010-13, leading to a tug-of-war for his services with McLaren. In the end, Fallows stayed with Red Bull — where he has been head of aerodynamics since 2014 — but he will now leave the team at the conclusion of his contract to join Aston Martin.