Sunshine, 70 degree temperatures, flowers, and no masks. All of the above, and more, prove that patience is indeed a virtue. Or, as the Brits so eloquently state, “Keep calm and carry on.” Looking back on the 14 month pandemic, we patiently adjusted to lifestyle changes that limited activities we had been doing all of our lives, like going grocery shopping, sending the children to school, or going to a favorite restaurant. We may have sputtered about such major changes but we did carry on, certain in the faith that there would be a light to the end of a very long dark tunnel.