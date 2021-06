Canada and the UN refugee agency said Friday $1.44 billion is urgently needed to support Venezuelans who fled political and economic unrest, giving rise to the second biggest migrant crisis in the world. Pledges from donor nations and others are to be announced at a conference hosted by Ottawa on June 17. "The Venezuelan refugee and migrant crisis is the largest the Western Hemisphere has ever seen, and next to Syria, the second largest in the world," Michael Grant, Canada's assistant deputy minister for the Americas, told a briefing. "The lives of nearly six million people have been upended," he said, "forced to leave their homes with little or no possessions in search of safety, security and dignity."