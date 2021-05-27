Cancel
Upstate doctor published in New England Journal of Medicine on safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents 12 to 15

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpstate Medical University infectious disease physician-scientist Stephen J. Thomas, MD, is a co-author of a new article in the New England Journal of Medicine describing the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents ages 12 to 15. Thomas is the coordinating principal investigator for the late-stage Pfizer/BioNTech global vaccine trial and the principal investigator at Upstate, which enrolled 12- to 15-year-olds in the study.

COVID-19 Vaccines
