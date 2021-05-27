Upstate doctor published in New England Journal of Medicine on safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents 12 to 15

COVID-19 vaccine distribution has begun for adolescents ages 12 to 15 (and is ongoing for those ages 16 to 17), and authorization of a vaccine for even younger children is expected by this fall. This has focused attention on the role of parents and parental consent for vaccination, especially since most parents are not yet ready to get their children vaccinated. To better understand the landscape of parental consent laws, KFF assessed which states have such laws, for what ages, and where exceptions for COVID-19 vaccination have been made.