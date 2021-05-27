Oilers’ Holland Needs to Do Better in 2021-22

Technically, the Edmonton Oilers made it one round further in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs than they did last season. While that provides little solace to those who expected a deep run in a relatively weak Scotiabank North Division, it’s still true. Last summer, each team without a preliminary round bye needed 19 wins to hoist the Cup, and the Oilers only ticked a single game off that list. Last week, and yes it was only a week ago that the postseason began in Canada, they were 16 wins away from the championship, but they exited the first round after four straight losses to the Winnipeg Jets.