FAIRFAX — The BFA Fairfax girls Ultimate Frisbee team earned a commanding 14-4 win over South Burlington on Thursday afternoon. On the day where class of 2021 members Hailey Hunt, Sammi Bidwell, Sam Langlois, Abby Sweet and Ling Bushey were honored, Fairfax shook off a slow start and pulled away from the visiting Wolves. Forcing a host of turnovers, Fairfax often found themselves with a short field to cover. Early scores from Michelle Lynch, Ling Bushey and Raegan Eastman saw the Lady Bullets take a 6-2 lead they would not let go.