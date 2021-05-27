Cancel
Harvey, IL

UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial in Harvey, IL, can earn VBP incentives by reducing MSPB costs by 7.5%

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial in Harvey, IL reported a CMS Value Based Purchasing (VBP) adjustment factor of 0.9949 in the year 2021, which could result in an estimated penalty of $185,066. Medicare Spending Per Beneficiary (MSPB) accounts for 25% of overall VBP score and is a significant factor in driving VBP payments. MSPB costs include the costs from 3 days before hospitalization, index hospital stays, and 30 days post-discharge. The measure score of the Efficiency & Cost Reduction domain for UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial during the period was 0/10. Dexur is an approved purchaser of CMS Medicare claims data and based on our simulator, we estimate that UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial can avoid VBP penalties by reducing MSPB Cost by 7.5%.

