William Trudeau – 2021 NHL Entry Draft Prospect Profile
NHL Central Scouting: 68th (amongst NA skaters) William Trudeau was drafted by the Drummondville Voltiguers in the 11th round of the 2018 Québec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Draft. He was dealt by Drummondville in December of 2018 in exchange for former NHL first-round pick, Pierre-Olivier Joseph. Throughout his first campaign with the Islanders’ Trudeau put up a mediocre 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 58 games.thehockeywriters.com