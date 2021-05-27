Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandusky, OH

Community efforts underway to save the Goodtime I in Sandusky

By Micaela Marshall
spectrumnews1.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDUSKY, Ohio — A beloved boat in downtown Sandusky may not be able to offer Lake Erie cruises this summer due to unforeseen expenses. The Goodtime I is a Lake Erie cruise ship in Sandusky. The ship is in need of about $400,000 in repairs. Community members have already raised...

spectrumnews1.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandusky, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Pandora, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Erie#Community#Shipyards#The Goodtime Cafe#Downtown Sandusky#Sandusky Ohio#Repairs Community Members#Boat#Cruises#Opened Pandora#Unforeseen Expenses#October#Half Pound Sandwiches#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Cars
Related
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

Rules set for vaccine lottery

SANDUSKY — The $1 million lottery for vaccinated Ohioans begins soon, and if you want a chance to win big bucks, you’ll need to know some of the rules have changed. The original plan to draw names from the list of people with driver’s licenses has been scrapped. If you have been vaccinated, and you want a chance to win, you will need to register online or by phone.
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

Cut the manure

SANDUSKY — A new poll shows many northern Ohio residents would support more regulation of animal manure in the Lake Erie watershed, including a moratorium on new concentrated animal feeding operations, known as CAFOS. Pollster J. Ann Selzer polled 506 voters in northwest Ohio for the Environmental Law & Policy...
Ohio StateSandusky Register

Ohio native takes helm of maritime museum

SANDUSKY — The Sandusky Area Maritime Association has hired Molly Sampson as its executive director. Sampson, an Ohio native, brings with her years of experience including:. • Program coordinator and exhibit curator at the 6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia;. • Visitor outreach coordinator at Hancock County Convention &...
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio vaccine lottery: How you can watch the drawings

(WJW) — Drawings for the Ohio vaccine lottery are beginning soon and you can find out if you’re a winner by watching FOX 8. Starting May 26, the $1 million winners will be revealed every Wednesday night at 7:29 p.m. The drawings will also be held on June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23. You can watch all of the drawings LIVE on FOX 8.
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

Goodtime goes under

SANDUSKY — A popular ferryboat docked at Jackson Street Pier, offering seafaring voyages to nearby islands and around Lake Erie, won’t serve riders anymore. “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the Goodtime I will not return to Sandusky this summer,” according to a statement made by boat owner and operator Joe Lamb.
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

For Burdue, business is blooming

SANDUSKY — Chase Burdue’s career continues to blossom. The 2006 Edison High School graduate, who already owns and operates his own business, Burdue’s Quality Landscaping, recently branched out into a related field. He recently unveiled Burdue Garden & Flower. He describes his second business as “a mobile garden shop that...
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

To mask or not to mask? Breaking down Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The state of Ohio is now following the CDC and lifting its mask mandate for vaccinated people in most indoor places. However, when June 2 comes, all health orders in Ohio will be lifted, meaning wearing a mask will be voluntary, vaccinated or not. Many still don’t know when or where they can ditch their mask.
Sandusky, OHDaily Record

Cedar Point opening weekend full of long waits, closed rides, guest complaints

SANDUSKY - A shortage of workers led to customer complaints as Cedar Point's opening weekend was stymied by long lines. Following the pandemic of 2020, the amusement park was working on returning to normal in 2021, although the company announced prior to opening day that masks would be required and guests would need to make reservations this year.
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

Goodtime I owner: Boat won't return to Sandusky

SANDUSKY — Joe Lamb, who owns and operates the Goodtime ferryboat docked at Jackson Street Pier in downtown Sandusky, made the following announcement on Saturday:. It is with a heavy heart that I announce the Goodtime I will not return to Sandusky this summer. We took the vessel for her...
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine announces changes to health orders, Ohio Vax-A-Million

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health will amend its health orders to reflect the latest recommendations by the Center for Disease Control. Most notably, masks will still be recommended in areas with large amounts of people. What You Need To Know. Gov. Mike...
Erie County, OHSandusky Register

Counting the reasons why 100+ Women care

100+ Women Who Care in Erie County is a dedicated group of Erie County women who care deeply about the Erie County, Ohio, community. 100+ women gather four times a year for a one-hour meeting, listen to charity presentations by the membership, vote — by majority rules — and then each member writes a $100 check to the nonprofit charity that the members have selected.
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio Covid-19 vaccine for kids: What parents need to know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine urged parents who are grappling with the decision to get their child age 12-18 vaccinated against COVID-19 to take a look at the facts. “Now that 12-year-olds and up can be vaccinated, we know that parents and their children have more questions,”...
Ohio StateWTOV 9

Ohio Vax-a-Million lottery to be opt-in program, first winner to be named May 26

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission released the official terms, conditions, and eligibility information regarding the five weekly Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings. The program will be opt-in and eligible Ohioans must register online here at: https://www.ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. The opt-in option will...
Ohio StateClick2Houston.com

EXPLAINER: How Ohio's Vax-a-Million lottery will work

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the first drawing for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery system scheduled for May 26, state officials announced a change to the process Monday that will require participants to opt-in. The lottery system unveiled by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last week will begin next Wednesday and continue for five weeks, offering residents a $1 million prize or a full-ride scholarship to a four-year university in the state.
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

Cedar Point is back

We never thought we would ever see the size of losses Cedar Fair suffered the past year due to the pandemic. We never saw it coming and we hope it never happens again. Cedar Fair is the fair-haired corporate son of Sandusky. It's a company we've watched grow, rooted and cheered for without reservation. What's good for the company is good for the region, the old General Motors adage seems to apply, to some degree. As the new season — the delayed 150th season celebration at the park kicks off — we're so glad for the team that's working so hard to pull it off. "We anticipate strong pent-up demand for close-to-home, outdoor entertainment, and are committed to resuming normal park operations as quickly as possible," Richard Zimmerman, Cedar Fair chief executive officer, said last week. Let the fun begin.