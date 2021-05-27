Darkfest Riders Shred the 2021 Course Preview
Loon Mountain is Installing the First 8-Pack Chairlift in the East. Have you ever been on a chairlift and thought to yourself, “gee I wish I could be sharing this experience with seven of my best friends.” I haven’t. But if that notion excites you then you’d better plan a trip to New Hampshire next winter because Loon Mountain is constructing the holy grail of chairlifts. They’re about to be proud owners of a snazzy new eight-seat D-Line Doppelmayr chair. It’s got all the bells and whistles: heated seats, a bubble to keep the frozen rain off you, and moves up.www.tetongravity.com