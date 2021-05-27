Darkfest Riders Shred the 2021 Course Preview

The third and final instalment in Sean Grigsby’s rip-roaring firefighters-meetdragons fantasy series In the final book of the Smoke Eaters series, the New United States Army has taken over, plunging America into a full-on dragon apocalypse. Smoke eaters—the dragon fighters with the uncanny ability to breathe smoke—once the only protection against the firesome beasts, have been outlawed and have had no choice but to go into hiding to avoid being captured by the power-hungry soldiers. Guiellermo Contreras is a private in the NUSA. But when he is accused of being a smoke eater, his only option is to flee. He escapes and sets out on his own mission to find the heroes who disappeared years before. But in his search for hope, what he discovers is something unthinkable. It’s going to take more than a few renegade smoke eaters to stop the army who are hell bent on raising … hell.