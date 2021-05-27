SureSale Launches Digital Vehicle Inspection Program for Repair Facilities and Technicians

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSANTA MONICA, Calif. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. SureSale, which makes it easy for consumers to better understand used vehicle quality with the industry’s most comprehensive report, today announced that its award-winning(1) inspection platform for auto dealers is now available to auto technicians and repair facilities. The SureSale Trusted Technician and SureSale Trusted Repair Facility programs increase the ways consumers can access used vehicle inspection data as the private party seller market grows.

BicyclesPinkbike.com

Commencal Could Pay for Local Bike Shop Repairs with New 'Care' Program

Commencal has announced a new Customer Care program that could see it pay for repairs at a customer's local bike shop. The program has been rolled out in Europe, Canada and the USA and is included in the purchase of a new bike from the brand. When a customer has an issue with a bike they will speak to a Commencal technician who will attempt to talk them through the problem but if the customer doesn't have "the necessary technical skills or tools" the bike can then be taken to a bike shop of the customer's choice and the cost will be covered by Commencal.
Technologywardsauto.com

Better Vehicle Inspection Systems Key to Safer Highways

Automated vehicle inspection systems at dealerships and service garages can make driving safer by detecting hard-to-find tire and underbody problems, a provider of the technology says. More than 45% of respondents in a recent survey of service personnel at U.S. car dealerships and repair garages by UVeye indicate automated tire-inspection...
Michigan Stateroadsbridges.com

THEA Connected Vehicle Pilot to test applications at facility in Michigan

The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority Connected Vehicle Pilot (THEA CV Pilot) this week is deploying seven connected vehicle applications in collaboration with auto manufacturers at the American Center for Mobility (ACM) testing facility in Michigan. The THEA CV Pilot is a $22 million project jointly funded by the U.S. Department...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Offshore AUV & ROV Markets, 2026 - Drilling & Well Completion Support, Construction Support, Inspection, Repair & Maintenance Service, Subsea Engineering Services

DUBLIN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market, By Product Type (AUV, ROV), By Propulsion System (Hybrid System, Electric System, Mechanical System), By Depth, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global...
TrafficRailway Gazette

Automated wagon inspection project launched

GERMANY: The DigiTwin project has been launched to develop automatic measurement systems able to create a ‘digital twin’ of passing wagons to support train preparation and predictive maintenance. Unlimited access to online news coverage from:. Railway Gazette International covering the global railway industry. Metro Report International covering the urban transport...
Technologyheavyliftpfi.com

Inspection app launched by DNV

DNV has launched a mobile inspection app that helps shipowners and managers record and follow-up their onboard safety inspections, all while providing onshore staff instant access to the results. “Many shipping companies are aware of the possibility of inconsistent or incomplete safety reporting and limited possibilities for gaining useful analytics...
Carsvaldostatoday.com

AAA warns Memorial Day travelers to inspect their vehicles

ATLANTA, GA., (May 26, 2021) – A year’s worth of pent-up demand is about to be unleashed as 34 million Americans prepare for a Memorial Day road trip. For many, this could be their first road trip in quite some time and AAA is urging drivers to make sure their vehicles are ready.
Carsinsideevs.com

EVgo Launches Reservation Program

EVgo announced a new reservation program - EVgo Reservations - that enables drivers to reserve EV chargers ahead of time. The rollout is quite limited at this point and concerns only 17 locations in Southern California, Northern California, and the Seattle area (see the list down below). The company explains...
Los Angeles, CAstnonline.com

Nuvve and Romeo Power Announce Collaboration to Help Accelerate Vehicle-to-Grid Integration for Battery-Electric Commercial Vehicles

SAN DIEGO and LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Nuvve Holding Corp. (“Nuvve”) (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (“V2G”) GIVe™ platform, and Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, today announced a collaboration to integrate communication protocols between Nuvve’s V2G platform and Romeo Power’s battery management system (“BMS”).
Carscollisionweek.com

MOPAR Partners with I-CAR for OEM Glass Repair Certification Program

Leveraging the collision repair expertise of Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR), Mopar is launching the Mopar Certified Glass Installer Program, the industry’s first OEM glass repair certification. I-CAR’s training and support of the new Mopar program is a perfect extension of I-CAR’s 42-year-old vision, explained John Van Alstyne,...
BusinessNew Haven Register

Clockworks Analytics Launches Partner Program for Digital Transformation of Mechanical, Controls, and Engineering Services

BOSTON (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Clockworks Analytics, the world’s most widely utilized cloud-based building analytics company, formally announced the launch of its partner program. The program will drive the digital transformation of building management by helping mechanical, controls, and engineering companies utilize the award-winning Clockworks software to provide a more predictive level of service to buildings across the globe.
Cell Phonesjust-auto.com

Hella launches digital car key

Hella says its Smart Car Access system, which is based on ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, will go into series production for the first time within the next two years. This digital, smartphone-based car key enables completely hands-free vehicle access; it also meets the highest safety standards, Hella says. The first to be supplied is an ‘international car manufacturer’.
Carsam-online.com

Vehicle Service Technician – World's No.1 Car Brand

Ready to join the world's No.1 Vehicle brand? An excellent opportunity for a highly motivated Vehicle Technician looking for a career change to join the Toyota brand at a time when we are experiencing exceptional demand for our incredible vehicle range. Whether that's our latest hybrid technology range, the 257bhp GR Yaris (Top Gear Hot Hatch of the Year 2020) or the legendary Hi-Lux, we are one of the few brands that has options for the whole family, different lifestyles and a range of commercial situations.
BusinessTimes Union

Adpearance Joins the Maserati Digital Program as a Certified Provider

PORTLAND, Ore. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Maserati has selected Adpearance, a digital marketing company, as a certified provider in the Maserati Digital Program. Maserati dealerships can partner with Adpearance to increase leads and drive exceptional search engine marketing (SEM) results with visibility from search to sale. “It’s an honor to...