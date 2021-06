The following was written by Brittany Bevis for Public Health Insider, the official blog for Public Health — Seattle & King County:. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen a substantial rise in the incidence of domestic violence in King County. Social distancing and other efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 over the last year have escalated the risk of violence for survivors through more time spent at home, increased levels of household stress, and compromised access to advocacy and direct support systems.