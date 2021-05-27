Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roselle Park, NJ

NJ Mom Who Lost Battle With Ovarian Cancer Had Unique Request For Funeral Service

By Valerie Musson
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QAhON_0aDswtor00
Melissa Anne Nancy Rhodes died May 16 after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2018, according to a GoFundMe that documented her difficult journey. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

A New Jersey mom of two who lost her battle with ovarian cancer at the age of 42 had a quirky request for guests attending her funeral.

Melissa Anne Nancy Rhodes died May 16 after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2018, according to a GoFundMe that documented her difficult journey.

Born in Hoboken, Rhodes was a lifelong resident of Roselle Park, her obituary says.

Rhodes earned an Associate’s degree in Liberal Arts Secondary Education from Union County College and a Bachelor’s in history from the College of NJ.

Rhodes later worked in Human Resources at Target in Clark and Linden — and she paid homage to her “Target family” by asking coworkers to attend her funeral in the store’s traditional attire of red and khaki.

Meanwhile, she asked her “wrestling friends” to wear WWF/WWE shirts.

However, Rhodes — a Red Sox fan — strictly forbade any NY Yankees attire.

“Melissa wants everyone to celebrate her life in the same crazy way she lived it,” her obituary says.

Rhodes is survived by her partner, Jonathan Deredita; her children, Christopher and Heidi as well as countless extended family members and close friends.

Rhodes’ funeral was held May 18 at the Mastapeter Funeral Home in Roselle Park.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
103K+
Followers
20K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roselle Park, NJ
City
Hoboken, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovarian Cancer#Ny Yankees#Obituary#Funeral Service#Family History#Gofundme#Close Friends#Union County College#The College Of Nj#Human Resources At Target#Red Sox#Ny Yankees#Wrestling Friends#Coworkers#Homage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Wrestling
Related
Media, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Penncrest High School Senior, Shane Bouder Dies, 18

Shane J. Bouder, of Media, PA, formerly Phoenixville, PA, died on April 24, 2021. He was 18. Bouder was two months shy of graduating from Penncrest High School, where he was remembered for being a wrestler, according to his obituary. He was expected to continue his studies at Penn State...
Essex County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

KNOW ANYTHING? $5K Reward For Info On Essex County Hit-And-Run That Killed Lyndhurst Woman

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the driver who fatally struck a 75-year-old Lyndhurst woman. Roseann Ratz was crossing the street with a friend near Washington Avenue and Rutgers Place in Nutley when she was hit by a driver who fled the scene on Thursday, Oct. 15, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Bloomington, INPosted by
Daily Voice

Police, Family Still Search For College Student From Westchester Who Disappeared A Decade Ago

It's been 10 years since a young woman from New York was last seen after leaving the apartment of an acquaintance. On Friday, June 3, 2011, at approximately 4:30 am, Westchester County resident Lauren Spierer, a native of Greenburgh and a then 20-year-old Indiana University student, left the apartment of an acquaintance on the 200 block of West 11th Street in Bloomington, Indiana.
AdvocacyPosted by
Daily Voice

25-Person Riot Breaks Out In Hoboken Street, 5 Charged

Five people are facing various assault and weapon charges stemming from a Hoboken riot that grew to 25 people Wednesday afternoon, police said. Officers responded to 3rd and Harrison streets on reports of a group of men -- including one with a handgun -- fighting in the street around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Hoboken Police Det. Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.
Hackensack, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Mailman Admits Stealing, Cashing Checks From Hackensack, Maywood, Leonia Residents

A postal carrier admitted Thursday that he stole and cashed checks sent to customers on his routes in Hackensack, Maywood and Leonia. Juan Torres, 28, of Hackensack told a federal judge in Newark via teleconference that he deposited more than $27,000 in stolen checks – including one for $1,505 -- into a bank account that he controlled, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.
Glen Head, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Convicted Of Murdering Coworker At Long Island Shop

A Long Island man will face life in prison when he is sentenced following his conviction for murdering his coworker during a dispute in 2018 at an auto repair shop. Glen Cove resident Lawrence Grammer, age 74, was convicted by a jury of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon following a fatal shooting at a Glen Head repair shop in August 2018.
Mahwah, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Mahwah Pool Filter Explosion Seriously Injures Worker From Hawthorne

UPDATE: A 32-year-old pool service worker from Hawthorne suffered a severe injury when a backyard filter exploded Wednesday afternoon in Mahwah, responders said. The victim was brought to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson with serious injuries after the 2:15 p.m. mishap on Eileen Drive near Darlington County Park, township Police Lt. Michael Blondin said.