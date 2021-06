If you suffer from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and you feel an urgent need to go every time your boss pings you, your mother-in-law texts, or your friends change plans at the last minute, it’s time to focus on the stress that could be triggering your symptoms. After all, IBS is a breakdown in the signals the brain sends to the gut and the gut sends back to the brain — and this bodily response can be caused by stress, according to the International Foundation for Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD).